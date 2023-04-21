Jack Byrne set to stay with Shamrock Rovers but will not sign new contract

JACK BYRNE IS not expected to sign a new contract with Shamrock Rovers before the end of this League of Ireland season after the club turned down a third offer worth close to €500,000 from Charlotte FC.

It means the 26-year-old could leave Tallaght Stadium on a free transfer when his current deal runs out in November.

No fresh terms from the Hoops hierarchy had been forthcoming prior to the interest from the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, as revealed by The 42 earlier this week.



Byrne is understood to have had discussions with Rovers chiefs after a first bid was made, where it was acknowledged that a transfer to Charlotte could be granted before their window closes on Monday provided they submitted an offer in the region of €500,000.

That Rovers then rejected such a bid, with their view that progress in European competition this summer would be worth considerably more, is believed to have left the player frustrated.

Parties involved now accept that any move over the weekend is now highly unlikely.

A second MLS transfer window opens in July but whether Charlotte, currently second bottom of the table, return to try and prise Byrne away remains to be seen.

He is expected to feature in manager Stephen Bradley’s side for the Dublin derby with St Patrick’s Athletic later tonight.