'You win some, you lose some' - Jake White leaves Bulls by mutual agreement

JAKE WHITE, The Bulls’ director of rugby, has left the South African club.

The decision comes following an end of year review where it was “mutually agreed” that White and the club would part ways immediately.

White took up the job in 2020 and won back-to-back championships in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Carling Currie Cup that same season.

Advertisement

The 61-year-old’s tenure also saw the Bulls reach three URC finals and achieve knockout appearances in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

White said his decision was based on a desire for the team to find a “new voice”.

“I have made the decision to move on,” he said. “With many years’ coaching experience, I felt it would be difficult to get the squad to perform to the next level. Therefore, in the best interest of both myself and the Bulls I feel it’s time for a new chapter. It’s time for this group to have a new voice.

“I have enjoyed my time in Pretoria. I met some wonderful friends. I believe that rugby is like life – you win some, you lose some. You learn as you grow. You need to be strong and courageous and, most importantly, it isn’t always fair.”

Leinster beat the Bulls convincingly last month in the URC final, 32-7, at Croke Park.

The Bulls knocked Leinster out at the semi-final stage of the competition twice (2022 and 2024).

There have been reports in South Africa of a rift between the former Springboks head coach and some of the Bulls senior players this year.