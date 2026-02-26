Blow for Ireland as James Lowe to miss rest of Six Nations through injury

ANDY FARRELL HAS received another injury blow to his squad following the news that James Lowe has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations.

The Leinster winger was forced off after just 20 minutes of Ireland’s win over England at Twickenham last weekend after picking up a groin injury. The IRFU said earlier this week that he would be monitored ahead of the round four meeting at home to Wales on Friday, 6 March.

But an announcement today confirms that Lowe will miss the rest of the championship, as he becomes the latest addition to Ireland’s injury list.

Wishing you a speedy recovery Lowey. pic.twitter.com/OSTHlKhnWN — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 26, 2026

After missing the opening round of the Six Nations against France, Lowe made an impressive return against Italy and was showing good form against England before his withdrawal.

Looking beyond the Six Nations, Lowe could now be a doubt for Leinster’s return to Champions Cup action in April.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby was asked about Lowe’s condition earlier today, an hour before his unavailability for Ireland’s remaining games was confirmed.

“He’s struggling,” Easterby said.

“I think he’s due to see someone today, just a specialist. I would have thought they’d make a call on it over the next few days, but you could see when he tried to take off that he did something nasty.

“Lowey’s pretty tough. He was getting up and down on the sideline when things were going well for us and he was part of the cheerleading group I think on the sideline. I think the next couple of days will probably be reflected on his involvement before the end of the Six Nations.”