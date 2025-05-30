JORDIE BARRETT PARTNERS Jamie Osborne in the Leinster midfield as they take on Scarlets in the quarter-finals of the URC on Saturday at Aviva Stadium (KO: 3pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).
Garry Ringrose is not among the matchday 23.
Jimmy O’Brien will make his 100th appearance in blue as he has been named on the wing, with James Lowe coming back into the team on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan named at full-back.
Osborne partners Barrett in the centre while Sam Prendergast starts at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.
Jack Conan captains the team once more from No 8 as Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.
James Ryan is partnered in the second row by Joe McCarthy, with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Rónan Kelleher at hooker.
Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row cover from the bench, with RG Snyman, Max Deegan and Scott Penny all named among the replacements. Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley complete the matchday 23.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Barrett and Osborne form centre partnership as Leinster take on Scarlets
JORDIE BARRETT PARTNERS Jamie Osborne in the Leinster midfield as they take on Scarlets in the quarter-finals of the URC on Saturday at Aviva Stadium (KO: 3pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).
Garry Ringrose is not among the matchday 23.
Jimmy O’Brien will make his 100th appearance in blue as he has been named on the wing, with James Lowe coming back into the team on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan named at full-back.
Osborne partners Barrett in the centre while Sam Prendergast starts at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.
Jack Conan captains the team once more from No 8 as Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.
James Ryan is partnered in the second row by Joe McCarthy, with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Rónan Kelleher at hooker.
Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row cover from the bench, with RG Snyman, Max Deegan and Scott Penny all named among the replacements. Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley complete the matchday 23.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Jordie Barrett
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan (Capt)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Max Deegan
21. Scott Penny
22. Luke McGrath
23. Ciarán Frawley
Scarlets
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Joe Roberts
12. Johnny Williams
11. Ellis Mee
10. Sam Costelow
9. Archie Hughes
1. Alec Hepburn
2. Ryan Elias
3. Henry Thomas
4. Alex Craig
5. Sam Lousi
6. Vaea Fifita
7. Josh Macleod (capt)
8. Taine Plumtree.
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Kemsley Mathias
18. Sam Wainwright
19. Dan Davis
20. Jarrod Taylor
21. Efan Jones
22. Ioan Lloyd
23. Macs Page.
Ref: Hollie Davidson (SRU)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Quarter-Final Rugby URC