Barrett and Osborne form centre partnership as Leinster take on Scarlets

JORDIE BARRETT PARTNERS Jamie Osborne in the Leinster midfield as they take on Scarlets in the quarter-finals of the URC on Saturday at Aviva Stadium (KO: 3pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

Garry Ringrose is not among the matchday 23.

Jimmy O’Brien will make his 100th appearance in blue as he has been named on the wing, with James Lowe coming back into the team on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan named at full-back.

Osborne partners Barrett in the centre while Sam Prendergast starts at out-half with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Jack Conan captains the team once more from No 8 as Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.

James Ryan is partnered in the second row by Joe McCarthy, with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Rónan Kelleher at hooker.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row cover from the bench, with RG Snyman, Max Deegan and Scott Penny all named among the replacements. Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley complete the matchday 23.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Jordie Barrett

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Max Deegan

Advertisement

21. Scott Penny

22. Luke McGrath

23. Ciarán Frawley

Scarlets

15. Blair Murray

14. Tom Rogers

13. Joe Roberts

12. Johnny Williams

11. Ellis Mee

10. Sam Costelow

9. Archie Hughes

1. Alec Hepburn

2. Ryan Elias

3. Henry Thomas

4. Alex Craig

5. Sam Lousi

6. Vaea Fifita

7. Josh Macleod (capt)

8. Taine Plumtree.

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Sam Wainwright

19. Dan Davis

20. Jarrod Taylor

21. Efan Jones

22. Ioan Lloyd

23. Macs Page.

Ref: Hollie Davidson (SRU)