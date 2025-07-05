Wales lose 18th consecutive Test after late capitulation against Eddie Jones' Japan

Japan 24-19 Wales

WALES WILTED IN the Kitakyushu heat to lose 24-19 to Japan and suffer an 18th successive Test defeat.

First-half tries from Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers, as well as a penalty try and a Sam Costelow conversion, gave Wales a 19-7 interval lead and hopes of a first victory since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup 21 months ago.

But Japan dominated the second half and tries from Takuro Matsunaga, Ichigo Nakakusu and Halatoa Vailea, plus nine points from the boot of Seungsin Lee, piled on more misery for Wales.

Brave Blossoms boss Eddie Jones said he had hoped for a hot day to “run Wales off their feet” and the oppressive conditions – with the temperature above 30 degrees Celsius as well as high humidity – meant water breaks in each half and an extended interval.

A slippery ball produced countless handling errors and there was often little rhythm to a disrupted contest that took over two hours to complete.

Eddie Jones' 13th-ranked side earned a famous win in the first game of a two-Test series. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Taulupe Faletau, Nicky Smith, Ben Thomas and Blair Murray survived from the 68-14 thrashing to England in the Six Nations as interim head coach Matt Sherratt made 11 changes.

Number eight Faletau – the fifth-most capped Welshman – made his 109th appearance but it was largely an inexperienced line-up with six starters having fewer than 10 caps.

Wales’ fall from grace had left them in 12th place on World Rugby’s rankings table, one spot above Japan, and it was very much a meeting between two teams in transition.

There was a worrying start to the contest as Ben Carter took a hit to the side of the head inside 30 seconds.

Carter slumped to the ground after attempting to make a tackle and there was a lengthy stoppage before the second row forward was taken away on a stretcher.

Wales immediately shrugged off that blow as Faletau exploited space profited from a line-out ploy to send Thomas over with a well-timed pass and Costelow converted.

Japan were on the backfoot and struggling to get out of their own half, but scored from their first attack after 16 minutes as winger Kippei Ishida sliced through midfield to set up Matsunaga and Lee’s kick restored parity.

Wales hit the front again with a penalty try after Nakakusu, who had replaced the injured Matsunaga moments earlier, deliberately slapped the ball away as Josh Adams closed on Kieran Hardy’s chip by the try line.

Nakakusu suffered further punishment with a yellow card, and Wales took advantage of their extra man after Japan had found touch from the kick-off.

Faletau broke away from a scrum going backwards and Hardy, Costelow and Johnny Williams moved the ball on for Rogers to scamper into the corner.

The tide turned in the second half as Amato Fakatava saw his effort ruled out for a Shinobu Fujiwara knock-on, but Japan were not to be denied after going through the phases.

Rogers slipped off a tackle and Nakakusu dived over with Lee adding the extras and soon reducing the deficit to two points with a penalty.

Japan got their noses in front for the first time as replacement Vailea barged over and Lee’s sparked celebrations that continued until the final whistle.

The two-match series will conclude in Kobe next Saturday.

Maori All Blacks 26-29 Scotland

Arron Reed was among the Scotland scorers (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Scotland edged the Maori All Blacks 29-26 in Whangarei earlier on Saturday, holding off a spirited fightback from the hosts to start their Pacific tour with a win.

In front of a sellout crowd at Semenoff Stadium, Scotland overcame a sluggish start and a tired finish, riding the sound of bagpipes in the final stages for a tense victory.

The Maori All Blacks caught Scotland off guard with a try inside 40 seconds.

At the first opportunity they spread the ball wide to the left, then a cute chip, chase and offload from Bailyn Sullivan put scrum half Sam Nock over.

Scotland awoke and struck back 10 minutes later, Harry Paterson dotting down just before the dead ball line after chasing down a grubber kick.

Sloppy play by the hosts allowed Scotland to extend their advantage, fumbling a high bomb before watching the scramble for the ball roll 50 metres into their own territory with scrum-half George Horne eventually scoring his first of the afternoon.

Isaia Walker-Leawere found a response in the 32nd minute after sustained pressure on the Scotland line, which also saw Alexander Masibaka yellow carded minutes into his debut off the bench.

Despite being a man down, Scotland struck once more on the stroke of half-time, Arron Reed collecting another grubber kick to score with no defender in sight.

Horne scored his second in the 53rd minute, Scotland using added space created by two Maori All Blacks being sent to the bin, stretching the field and breaking for a stunning team try.

Maori All Blacks captain Kurt Eklund scored from a rolling maul with just over 20 minutes remaining to give his side hope.

Gideon Wrampling rampaged over a tired, ramshackle Scottish defence with 14 minutes remaining, making it a three-point game

But Scotland held firm, pipes blaring from the banks of the ground, for a victorious start to their tour.

- With reporting from AFP