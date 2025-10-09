Dublin All-Ireland winner John Small announces inter-county retirement

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winner John Small has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The star defender was part of seven Sam Maguire successes during his Dublin, career, playing a key role in the six victories in a row between 2015 and 2020.

The Ballymun Kickhams man also claimed ten Leinster senior football medals, was part of four National League victories, and won an All-Star award in 2020.

Congratulations on a brilliant career in Blue, John 💙 pic.twitter.com/HIwMobmQSB — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 9, 2025

Small made his announcement via a statement this afternoon:

“Representing the Dublin senior football team has been the greatest privilege of my life. It gave me memories and friendships that I’ll carry with me forever.

“They truly were the best days of my life.

“I’ve been so lucky to have incredible people around me throughout this journey- my family, my partner Jade, my son Charlie, my friends, my club, Jim and Dessie along with their coaching teams, my teammates, and the amazing Dublin supporters who have always stood behind us.

“But above everyone else, 1 want to acknowledge my Mam, Andrea, and my late Dad, Declan. They gave me the chance to live my dream and supported me every step of the way. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this without them.

“To Ger Brennan and his management team, I wish you nothing but success in 2026. I’ll be watching on from the stands with pride.”

Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. It’s meant everything to me.

John

