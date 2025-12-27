'He doesn't look too good' - Concern for Ireland after Josh Cullen injury

JOSH CULLEN’S INJURY sustained this afternoon “doesn’t look too good at the moment,” according to Burnley manager Scott Parker.

The Republic of Ireland international and Burnley captain suffered a worrying knee injury early in the second half of their 0-0 draw with Everton at Turf Moor.

Cullen went to challenge Tim Iroegbunam and had barely hit the ground when he signalled to the bench he was in trouble, grasping his right knee. The 29-year-old midfielder waved away the approaching stretcher crew before gingerly hobbling off.

It’s a major concern for Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of March’s World Cup playoff against Czechia.

“He doesn’t look too good at the moment,” said Parker post-match, as quoted by The Burnley Express.

“Obviously a player like Josh going down and instantly signalling to the bench, he doesn’t look too good.

“We’ll get some further tests on it, but at this point, he doesn’t look too good.”

An update should follow, with Burnley due to face Newcastle United next in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Ireland play Czechia away on Thursday 26 March, before the winners host Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday 31 March with a coveted World Cup ticket on the line.

- With reporting from Press Association