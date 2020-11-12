JP McManus buys Douvan’s full-brother for £570,000

JONBON, A FULL-BROTHER to Douvan who burst on the scene last weekend when winning a point-to-point by 15 lengths, was sold for £570,000 to JP McManus at Goffs November P2P Sale on Thursday.

As a result the four-year-old is now the most expensive point-to-pointer ever sold at public auction.

Douvan, still in training with Willie Mullins, has been lightly raced in recent seasons due to injury, but has won 15 of his 19 races – eight of them at Grade One level.

Jonbon was consigned by Ellemarie Holden who trained him to win at Dromahane on his debut when ridden by Derek O’Connor.

Holden said earlier this week: “Derek thinks very highly of the horse. If it wasn’t for Covid he would have run last season so he was ready to go.

“He’s a bit of a looker all right. He’s a nice horse and from the day he landed in the yard everything came so easy to him, he’s very straightforward.”

