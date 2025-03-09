Advertisement
Ireland’s Kate O’Connor. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Kate O'Connor in medal contention after opening pentathlon events

O’Connor is in second place after registering PBs in the 60m hurdles and high jump.
12.19pm, 9 Mar 2025

KATE O’CONNOR IS right in the medal mix after a strong morning in the Women’s Pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, registering two PBs to push into the silver medal position ahead of the evening session.

O’Connor recorded a PB in the second heat of the 60m hurdles, finishing fourth at 8.31.

The Newry athlete then delivered another PB in the high jump, jumping 1.75 on her third attempt before going on to clear 1.84.

The event moved on to the shot put where O’Connor placed fourth after throwing 14.32.

It leaves her second overall, with the long jump and 800m to come this afternoon.

O’Connor is on 2903 points, with Finland’s Saga Vanninen leading at 2975.

Britain’s Jade O’Dowda, sister of Ireland international footballer Callum, is third on 2886 points.

