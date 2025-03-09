Kate O'Connor in medal contention after opening pentathlon events

KATE O’CONNOR IS right in the medal mix after a strong morning in the Women’s Pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, registering two PBs to push into the silver medal position ahead of the evening session.

O’Connor recorded a PB in the second heat of the 60m hurdles, finishing fourth at 8.31.

The Newry athlete then delivered another PB in the high jump, jumping 1.75 on her third attempt before going on to clear 1.84.

Kate O'Connor jumps a personal best of 1.84 in the High Jump in the Pentathlon, leaving herself in third in the overall points total ahead of the shot put

Watch live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer#Apeldoorn2025 #IrishAthletics #rtesport pic.twitter.com/1Zfib0wm3e — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 9, 2025

The event moved on to the shot put where O’Connor placed fourth after throwing 14.32.

It leaves her second overall, with the long jump and 800m to come this afternoon.

'Not too bad of a start. Two PBs and a pretty solid throw. Couldn't be happier' - Kate O'Connor is currently placed second in the overall standings in the Pentathlon and chats to @DavidGillick

Watch live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #Apeldoorn2025 #IrishAthletics #rtesport pic.twitter.com/YyNWnhlrCU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 9, 2025

O’Connor is on 2903 points, with Finland’s Saga Vanninen leading at 2975.

Britain’s Jade O’Dowda, sister of Ireland international footballer Callum, is third on 2886 points.