Kerry name unchanged side for All-Ireland final as Diarmuid O'Connor makes squad

DIARMUID O’CONNOR RETURNS to the Kerry panel for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Donegal as Jack O’Connor has named an unchanged side from the semi-final win over Tyrone.

O’Connor has been hit hard by injuries this year, damaging his shoulder in the league against Armagh and suffering a recurrence of that injury in the championship last month against Cavan.

He has been included in the 28-man squad Kerry have announced tonight for the Croke Park clash, but they will have operate with a match-day panel of 26.

The starting fifteen Kerry have named is the same as that which won the semi-final as forward Paul Geaney is named as part of the substitutes.

All-Star winning defender Tom O’Sullivan is not included, after being forced off with a calf injury in their quarter-final victory over Armagh.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort), 9. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare), 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paudie Clifford (Fossa). 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

19. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)

20. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

21. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

22. Micheal Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

24. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

25. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

26. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

27. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

28. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

