Kerry and Tipperary All-Ireland winning stars back in club focus this weekend

THE SAM MAGUIRE and Liam MacCarthy celebrations are starting to ease a little.

In Kerry and Tipperary the acclaim over the inter-county brilliance of 2025 has now shifted to more local matters, as the stars that lit up the biggest stages this year return to club action.

Kerry’s All-Ireland football champions are set for the opening group games in the county club championship action this weekend.

In Tipperary, their hurling talents have had divisional games already to contend with but now the main business of the county championship consumes their attention with the first round of group matches.

Here’s what’s in store for the main men that shone for the Jack O’Connor and Liam Cahill-managed teams this summer.

*****

Kerry…

The action commences in Kerry with club championships this weekend, before the county championship commences next month.

The senior club ties begin tonight with Dr Crokes, the all-conquering champions of 2024, playing Killarney rivals Spa.

All-Ireland winning captain Gavin White will be joined by Mark O’Shea, Shane Murphy, Evan Looney, Micheál Burns, and Tony Brosnan in the Dr Crokes squad, while Dara Moynihan is the main county figure for Spa.

On Saturday afternoon Austin Stacks, who had All-Ireland winners in Dylan Casey, Joe O’Connor and Armin Heinrich, face Templenoe, the club of Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane.

The last senior group game of the weekend is on Sunday afternoon as Kenmare, led by Sean O’Shea, take on Dingle, who can call on Dylan, Paul, and Conor Geaney, and Tom Leo O’Sullivan. The participation of three-time All-Star winner Tom O’Sullivan for Dingle is unclear after he missed the latter stages of the All-Ireland series through injury.

The opening round sees byes for Shane Ryan and Paul Murphy with their club Rathmore, and for midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor with Na Gaeil.

At intermediate level in Kerry, the group action also begins.

The star power lies with David and Paudie Clifford as their Fossa side play John Mitchels on Saturday evening, while Brian Ó Beaglaoich lines out for An Ghaeltacht against Castleisland Desmonds.

Defender Jason Foley’s club Ballydonoghue face Listowel Emmets on Sunday, while emerging Kerry yougster Tomas Kennedy is part of the Kerins O’Rahillys setup who play Glenbeigh-Glencar.

Beaufort have All-Ireland winners Mike Breen and Sean O’Brien at their disposal as they get set to play Gneeveguilla on Sunday.

Then at premier junior level, Graham O’Sullivan’s Dromid Pearses face St Pat’s Blennerville in Sunday afternoon’s opener.

*****

Tipperary…

After the divisional action has been wrapped up, the Tipperary stars move into the opening round of the county senior championship.

Reigning chmpions Loughmore-Castleiney, who can call on the trio of McGrath brothers (John, Noel and Brian), face their opening game on Saturday evening and Drom & Inch at 7pm in Templemore.

Last year’s beaten finalists Toomevara also play on Saturday in Borris-Ileigh at 7pm, with Darragh McCarthy spearheading their challenge against a Holycross-Ballycahill side featuring his county team-mates Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar,

In the same group, Andrew Ormond is marquee name for JK Brackens, the newly-crowned Mid Tipperary senior champions, as they face Lorrha-Dorrha.

Earlier on Saturday at The Ragg at 4.30pm, Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning captain Ronan Maher plays for Thurles Sarsfields along with the Stakelums, Conor and Darragh, against a Nenagh Éire Óg outfit that includes Jake Morris and Sam O’Farrell.

The remaining game tomorrow sees goalkeeper Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris) play Alan Tynan (Roscrea) as their clubs meet in Templemore.

Sunday’s senior group matches pit Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) against Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), while Andrew Ormond is the flagship name in the JK Brackens ranks as they take on Lorrha-Dorrha.

Willie Connors and Barry Hogan are invovled with Kiladangan against a Clonoulty-Rossomore side that have Tipperary defender Robert Doyle, while Eoghan Connolly and Oisin O’Donoghue will feature for Cashel King Cormacs against Mullinahone.

At premier intermediate level in Tipperary, Michael Breen will be in action for Ballina against Burgress, Jason Forde will lead Silvermines against Boherlahan-Dualla, while Seamus Kennedy and Peter McGarry play for St Mary’s against Killenaule.

In the intermediate grade, Tipperary panel member Johnny Ryan features for his club Arravale Rovers against Borrisokane.