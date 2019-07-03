Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick unveil starting sides for Munster and Leinster hurling games

Adiran Mullen will line out for Kilkenny against Galway tomorrow night.

Adiran Mullen will line out for Kilkenny against Galway tomorrow night.

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED an unchanged side for tomorrow’s Leinster U20 hurling semi-final against a Galway team that will be making their championship bow for the season.

Adrian Mullen, who hit 0-3 in Sunday’s Leinster senior final, has been named at full-forward for Kilkenny with Ballyhale All-Ireland club winning team-mates Dean Mason, Evan Shefflin and Eoin Cody also in the starting side. Centre-forward Niall Brassil struck 0-7 in the quarter-final victory over Laois while corner-forward Stephen Donnelly bagged 1-1.

Galway’s team includes defender Darren Morrissey, who featured in senior championship action recently for the county against Dublin. Corner-forward Sean Bleahene is another player who saw gametime for the Galway senior side in the league this spring.

11 of the Galway starting side were part of the 2017 All-Ireland minor final triumph while midfielder Séan Neary and wing-forward Diarmuid Kilcommins were in action in last year’s All-Ireland minor win for the county.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park in Tullamore tomorrow night is 7.30pm with live TV coverage on TG4.

Limerick take on Cork at the Munster quarter-final stage tonight with centre-back Mikey O’Brien having been part of John Kiely’s extended senior squad. Midfielder Ronan Connolly was involved in the senior setup earlier this year.

Senior defender Robert Downey is part of the Cork team for a game that starts at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

4. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea – joint captain)

5. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

6. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

7. Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore)

8. Séan Neary (Castlegar)

9. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron)

10. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

11. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

12. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge)

13. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)

14. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

15. Séan Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh – joint captain)

Kilkenny

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

3. Conor Flynn (Graigue-Ballycallan)

4. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

6. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. John Dowd (Erin’s Own)

9. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain)

10. Eoin O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

12. James Bergin (Clara)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)

14. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Limerick

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Conor Flahive (Mungret)

3. Ciaran Barry (Ahane)

4. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

5. Rory Duff (Mungret)

6. Mikey O’Brien (Doon)

7. Michael O’Grady (Knockainey)

8. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

9. David Woulfe (Kilmallock)

10. Paul O’Riordan (Bruff)

11. Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane)

12. Jack Ryan (Doon)

13. Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine)

14. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane)

15. Paul O’Brien (Mungret)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!