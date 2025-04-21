Four-goal Joel Piroe puts Leeds on the brink of promotion to the Premier League

JOEL PIROE STRUCK four goals as rampant Leeds took another big step towards Premier League promotion by thrashing Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road.

Piroe completed Leeds’ fastest-ever league hat-trick with strikes in the sixth, eighth and 20th minutes and added his fourth before half-time after Junior Firpo had put Daniel Farke’s side 4-0 up in 26 minutes.

Willy Gnonto headed Leeds’ sixth in the second half as they cruised to a fourth straight league win and their 17th at home this season.

Leeds, who have two games remaining, will be guaranteed a top-flight return after a two-year absence if Sheffield United fail to win at Burnley in a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Whites, beaten by Southampton in last season’s play-off final, were roared on from the opening whistle by an expectant Elland Road crowd and pounced on two Stoke errors to lead 2-0 inside eight minutes.

Gnonto collected a loose clearance and slipped in Manor Solomon, whose square pass back inside was turned home by Piroe.

Stoke had barely gathered their breath and two minutes later goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was picking the ball out of his net again.

Jayden Bogle robbed Bae Jun-ho on the left edge of the area and from the Leeds right-back’s ball inside, Piroe took a touch before burying a low finish.

Leeds, who demolished Cardiff 7-0 at Elland Road in February, were rampant and it got even better for them and Piroe in particular in the 20th minute when he lashed a rebound high into the net after Johansson had parried Gnonto’s shot.

Bogle brilliantly set up the fourth goal as Leeds killed the contest in the 26th minute, tricking his way past his marker at the by-line and crossing for Firpo to convert despite mis-hitting his finish.

Piroe notched his fourth – his 19th league goal of the season – four minutes before the break after Gnonto’s effort had rebounded off a post and hit the striker in the face.

There was no let-up from Leeds in the second half as Gnonto headed home Solomon’s cross to make it 6-0 in the 59th minute.

Piroe was given a standing ovation when replaced by Patrick Bamford and there was another big cheer with five minutes to go when 16-year-old striker Gray – Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray’s brother – made his league debut by replacing Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds face Bristol City in their last home game of the season next Monday and play at Plymouth on the final day.