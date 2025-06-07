Cheika to bow out as Leicester boss with Premiership final

MICHAEL CHEIKA’S REIGN as Leicester coach will end with an appearance in next week’s Premiership final after two Adam Radwan tries helped seal a 21-16 win at home to Sale.

The Tigers will now take on Bath in a Twickenham showpiece on 14 June in a final that sees the two fallen giants of the English game looking to recapture former glories.

Leicester will be chasing a record-extending 12th league title against six-time champions Bath, bidding for a trophy treble after already winning the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup this season.

Veteran coach Cheika signed a one-year deal with Leicester before the start of the current campaign but the 57-year-old Australian said in January that talks about his future had been pushed back following a humiliating 80-12 defeat by Toulouse in the European Champions Cup.

And it was in January that Leicester confirmed the former Wallabies and Argentina coach would not be extending his stay at Welford Road.

But he now has the chance to end his time with the Midlands side on a high after an ideal home send off for retiring club greats Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, as well as the departing Handre Pollard and Julian Montoya.

Radwan struck twice in the first half as Leicester surged into a 13-3 lead.

Sale fought back to draw level before replacement Izaia Perese sprinted over to secure Leicester’s place in the final against table-toppers Bath, who defeated southwest rivals Bristol 34-20 in Friday’s first semi-final.

Leicester opened Saturday’s scoring Saturday in the 20th minute when Jack van Poortvliet’s long pass found dashing right wing Radwan, who stepped inside three covering defenders before sprinting clear and scoring with an acrobatic dive.

Eight minutes later, Radwan had his second try when the two-cap England back’s speed and agility made amends for a rare over-hit by Springbok star Pollard for a fine score.

Sale reduced their 10-point interval deficit thanks to a George Ford penalty before Pollard missed his third shot at goal in four attempts before landing his fifth.

Rob du Preez’s try and a long-range penalty from England veteran Ford helped Sale level the scores at 16-16 with 14 minutes left.

But a powerful driving maul saw the ball released to Perese, whose clever running line and sheer speed swept him over Sale’s try-line.

Sale, with the Curry twins Tom and Ben impressing before leaving the field, pressed hard for another try but Leicester’s defence held firm.

