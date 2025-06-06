Three changes for Leinster as Keenan and van der Flier miss out

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made three personnel changes to his team for tomorrow’s URC semi-final against Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
Tommy O’Brien returns from a foot injury on the right wing, while Scott Penny comes in at openside for Josh van der Flier, who injured his hamstring against Scarlets last weekend, and Dan Sheehan comes in at hooker.
Jimmy O’Brien moves from the wing to fullback in place of the absent Hugo Keenan.
The injured Garry Ringrose remains sidelined, as do Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, and Will Connors.
Meanwhile, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has made two personnel changes to his starting XV following last weekend’s quarter-final win over the Stormers.
Adam Hastings comes in at out-half, meaning Tom Jordan moves to midfield and Stafford McDowall drops to the bench, while Fin Richardson starts at tighthead prop.
British and Irish Lions squad members Huw Jones and Zander Fagerson remain sidelined due to injury, but Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings both start for Glasgow, who have gone for a 6/2 bench split.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Jordie Barrett
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan (captain)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley
Glasgow:
15. Josh McKay
14. Kyle Steyn (captain)
13. Sione Tuipulotu
12. Tom Jordan
11. Kyle Rowe
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Gregor Hiddleston
3. Fin Richardson
4. Alex Samuel
5. Scott Cummings
6. Euan Ferrie
7. Rory Darge
8. Henco Venter
Replacements:
16. Johnny Matthews
17. Rory Sutherland
18. Sam Talakai
19. Max Williamson
20. Jack Mann
21. Macenzzie Duncan
22. Stafford McDowall
23. Jamie Dobie
Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].
