Three changes for Leinster as Keenan and van der Flier miss out

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made three personnel changes to his team for tomorrow’s URC semi-final against Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

Tommy O’Brien returns from a foot injury on the right wing, while Scott Penny comes in at openside for Josh van der Flier, who injured his hamstring against Scarlets last weekend, and Dan Sheehan comes in at hooker.

Jimmy O’Brien moves from the wing to fullback in place of the absent Hugo Keenan.

The injured Garry Ringrose remains sidelined, as do Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, and Will Connors.

Meanwhile, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has made two personnel changes to his starting XV following last weekend’s quarter-final win over the Stormers.

Adam Hastings comes in at out-half, meaning Tom Jordan moves to midfield and Stafford McDowall drops to the bench, while Fin Richardson starts at tighthead prop.

British and Irish Lions squad members Huw Jones and Zander Fagerson remain sidelined due to injury, but Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings both start for Glasgow, who have gone for a 6/2 bench split.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Jordie Barrett

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Glasgow:

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Steyn (captain)

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Tom Jordan

11. Kyle Rowe

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Gregor Hiddleston

3. Fin Richardson

4. Alex Samuel

5. Scott Cummings

6. Euan Ferrie

7. Rory Darge

8. Henco Venter

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Sam Talakai

19. Max Williamson

20. Jack Mann

21. Macenzzie Duncan

22. Stafford McDowall

23. Jamie Dobie

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].