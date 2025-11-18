Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Wexford and Omagh.

The Leinster hurling semi-final between Wexford’s St Martin’s and Kildare champions Naas is first up on TG4 on Sunday, followed by the Ulster football semi-final meeting of Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge.

There’s also Munster football semi-final action this Sunday, the Munster senior camogie final is on Saturday, while there’s action across the provinces at intermediate and junior level.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 22 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate hurling final

Meelick-Eyrecourt (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling final

Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

CAMOGIE

Munster senior final

St Finbarr’s (Cork) v De La Salle (Waterford), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm.

LEINSTER

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

Lusmagh (Offaly) v Ratoath (Meath), St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm.

Danesfort (Kilkenny) v Commercials (Dublin), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-finals

Clane (Kildare) v Clonad (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.

Barrow Rangers (Kilkenny) v Davidstown Courtnacuddy (Wexford), Erins Own, Castlecomer, 1.30pm.

Special junior hurling final

Longford Slashers (Longford) v Amsterdam (EU), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1.30pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland junior quarter-final

Muckalee (Kilkenny) v St Kiernan’s (London), GAA NGDC, Abbotstown, Dublin, 12pm.

ULSTER

Senior football semi-final

Erne Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Box-It Atheltic Grounds, Armagh, 4.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-final

Clonoe (Tyrone) v Cuchulainns (Cavan), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Junior football final

Clogher (Tyrone) v Emyvale (Monaghan), Shamrock Park, Roslea, 1pm.

Sunday 23 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate football final

Strokestown (Roscommon) v Kilmeena (Mayo), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

LEINSTER

Senior hurling semi-finals

St Martin’s (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Clough-Ballacolla (Laois), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm

MUNSTER

Senior football semi-finals

Dingle (Kerry) v Mungret (Limerick), Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-finals

Aghabullogue (Cork) v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan (Limerick), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.

Corofin (Clare) v An Ghaeltacht (Kerry), Corofin, 1pm.

Junior football semi-finals

Buttevant (Cork) v Ahane (Limerick), Kildorrey, 1pm.

Clonmel Óg (Tipperary) v Ballymacelligott (Kerry), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1pm.

ULSTER

Senior football semi-final

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3.30pm – TG4.

Intermediate football semi-final

Carrickmacross (Monaghan) v Glenullin (Derry), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.15pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final