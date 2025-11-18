Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Wexford and Omagh.
The Leinster hurling semi-final between Wexford’s St Martin’s and Kildare champions Naas is first up on TG4 on Sunday, followed by the Ulster football semi-final meeting of Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge.
There’s also Munster football semi-final action this Sunday, the Munster senior camogie final is on Saturday, while there’s action across the provinces at intermediate and junior level.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 22 November
CONNACHT
Intermediate hurling final
Meelick-Eyrecourt (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.
Junior hurling final
Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.
CAMOGIE
Munster senior final
St Finbarr’s (Cork) v De La Salle (Waterford), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm.
Advertisement
LEINSTER
Intermediate hurling semi-finals
Lusmagh (Offaly) v Ratoath (Meath), St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm.
Danesfort (Kilkenny) v Commercials (Dublin), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm.
Junior hurling semi-finals
Clane (Kildare) v Clonad (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.
*****
Saturday 22 November
CONNACHT
Intermediate hurling final
Junior hurling final
CAMOGIE
Munster senior final
LEINSTER
Intermediate hurling semi-finals
Junior hurling semi-finals
Special junior hurling final
LADIES FOOTBALL
All-Ireland junior quarter-final
ULSTER
Senior football semi-final
Intermediate football semi-final
Junior football final
Clogher (Tyrone) v Emyvale (Monaghan), Shamrock Park, Roslea, 1pm.
*****
Sunday 23 November
CONNACHT
Intermediate football final
LEINSTER
Senior hurling semi-finals
MUNSTER
Senior football semi-finals
Intermediate football semi-finals
Junior football semi-finals
ULSTER
Senior football semi-final
Intermediate football semi-final
LADIES FOOTBALL
All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final
