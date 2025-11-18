More Stories
Cian Boran and Barry O'Connor. Tom Maher/INPHO
Leinster hurling and Ulster football games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

The cameras are in Wexford and Omagh on Sunday.
4.14pm, 18 Nov 2025

THIS WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club games on TV will be broadcast from Wexford and Omagh.

The Leinster hurling semi-final between Wexford’s St Martin’s and Kildare champions Naas is first up on TG4 on Sunday, followed by the Ulster football semi-final meeting of Monaghan’s Scotstown and Derry’s Newbridge. 

There’s also Munster football semi-final action this Sunday, the Munster senior camogie final is on Saturday, while there’s action across the provinces at intermediate and junior level.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

 

*****

Saturday 22 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate hurling final

  • Meelick-Eyrecourt (Galway) v Tooreen (Mayo), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling final

  • Ballinasloe (Galway) v Easkey (Sligo), Connacht GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

CAMOGIE

Munster senior final

  • St Finbarr’s (Cork) v De La Salle (Waterford), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm. 

LEINSTER

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

  • Lusmagh (Offaly) v Ratoath (Meath), St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm.
  • Danesfort (Kilkenny) v Commercials (Dublin), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-finals

  • Clane (Kildare) v Clonad (Laois), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.
  • Barrow Rangers (Kilkenny) v Davidstown Courtnacuddy (Wexford), Erins Own, Castlecomer, 1.30pm.

Special junior hurling final

  • Longford Slashers (Longford) v Amsterdam (EU), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 1.30pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland junior quarter-final

  • Muckalee (Kilkenny) v St Kiernan’s (London), GAA NGDC, Abbotstown, Dublin, 12pm.

ULSTER

Senior football semi-final

  • Erne Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Box-It Atheltic Grounds, Armagh, 4.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-final

  • Clonoe (Tyrone) v Cuchulainns (Cavan), Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2.30pm.

Junior football final

Clogher (Tyrone) v Emyvale (Monaghan), Shamrock Park, Roslea, 1pm.

*****

Sunday 23 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate football final

  • Strokestown (Roscommon) v Kilmeena (Mayo), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

LEINSTER

Senior hurling semi-finals

  • St Martin’s (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm - TG4.
  • Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Clough-Ballacolla (Laois), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30pm

MUNSTER

Senior football semi-finals

  • Dingle (Kerry) v Mungret (Limerick), Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
  • St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm.

Intermediate football semi-finals

  • Aghabullogue (Cork) v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan (Limerick), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.
  • Corofin (Clare) v An Ghaeltacht (Kerry), Corofin, 1pm.

Junior football semi-finals

  • Buttevant (Cork) v Ahane (Limerick), Kildorrey, 1pm.
  • Clonmel Óg (Tipperary) v Ballymacelligott (Kerry), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1pm.

ULSTER

Senior football semi-final

  • Scotstown (Monaghan) v Newbridge (Derry), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 3.30pm – TG4.

Intermediate football semi-final

  • Carrickmacross (Monaghan) v Glenullin (Derry), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.15pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final

  • St Fechin’s (Louth) v Holloway Gaels (London), Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 11.30am.
