Leinster players join Lions camp ahead of Argentina clash

FIFTEEN PLAYERS WHO were involved in the URC and Premiership Rugby finals will join the British & Irish Lions squad this afternoon.

12 of them hail from Leinster, who defeated the Bulls in Saturday’s URC decider at Croke Park, with others from Bath and Leicester joining Andy Farrell’s camp in Dublin.

Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose are all due in from the eastern province. Ollie Chessum, Will Stuart and Finn Russell will also come on board.

Meanwhile, Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour will return to their clubs after training in UCD this afternoon.

Blair Kinghorn of Toulouse and Scotland is the only player who is yet to join the squad as he remains on Top 14 duty in France.

The 15 players who join this afternoon will participate in their first training session on Tuesday ahead of Friday night’s clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium [KO 8pm, live on Sky Sports and TG4].

The British & Irish Lions Squad

Forwards

Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

Fixtures

20 June: The Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 8pm

28 June: Western Force v The Lions, Optus Stadium, Perth, KO 10:45am

2 July: Queensland Reds v The Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 10:45am

5 July: NSW Waratahs v The Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, KO 10:45am

9 July: ACT Brumbies v The Lions, Gio Stadium, Canberra, KO 10:45am

12 July: Invitational AU & NZ v The Lions, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, KO 10:15am

19 July: Wallabies v The Lions, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 10:45am

22 July: First Nations & Pasifika XV v The Lions, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, KO 10:45am

26 July: Wallabies v The Lions, MCG, Melbourne, KO 10:45am

2 August: Wallabies v The Lions, Accor Stadium, Sydney, KO 10:45am.