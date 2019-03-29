This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster

Ross Byrne lines out at number 10, while Jordan Larmour also gets the nod at fullback ahead of Rob Kearney.

By Cian Roche Friday 29 Mar 2019, 12:15 PM
4 minutes ago 691 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4566780

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL play no part in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final derby with Ulster on Saturday evening [KO 5.45pm, BT Sport 3].

Johnny Sexton Leinster's Johnny Sexton is out of tomorrow's Champions Cup clash with Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sexton did emerge as a doubt this week after failing to come through Thursday’s training session and also didn’t feature in last week’s PRO14 defeat to Edinburgh.

Ross Byrne had been on standby and slots in at number 10 for tomorrow’s European tie. He lines out alongside luke McGrath to complete the half backs.

Rob Kearney, meanwhile, drops to the bench as Jordan Larmour starts at fullback for Leo Cullen’s side.

Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney take their place on the wings, while Garry Ringrose and Rory O’Loughlin make up the midfield pairing.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are named in a powerful forward line for the reigning champions. Cronin is the only one of the trio to retain his place following last week’s defeat at Murrayfield.

Rhys Ruddock also retains his spot and captains the side from blindside flanker, with Seán O’Brien and Jack Conan completing the line-up.

Andrew Porter could make his 50th appearance for the province from the bench. There was no room for James Lowe among the replacements for tomorrow’s game.

You can find Ulster’s line-up here.

Leinster (v Ulster):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Dan Leavy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Noel Reid
23. Rob Kearney

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

    CHAMPIONS CUP
