Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL play no part in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final derby with Ulster on Saturday evening [KO 5.45pm, BT Sport 3].

Leinster's Johnny Sexton is out of tomorrow's Champions Cup clash with Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sexton did emerge as a doubt this week after failing to come through Thursday’s training session and also didn’t feature in last week’s PRO14 defeat to Edinburgh.

Ross Byrne had been on standby and slots in at number 10 for tomorrow’s European tie. He lines out alongside luke McGrath to complete the half backs.

Rob Kearney, meanwhile, drops to the bench as Jordan Larmour starts at fullback for Leo Cullen’s side.

Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney take their place on the wings, while Garry Ringrose and Rory O’Loughlin make up the midfield pairing.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are named in a powerful forward line for the reigning champions. Cronin is the only one of the trio to retain his place following last week’s defeat at Murrayfield.

Rhys Ruddock also retains his spot and captains the side from blindside flanker, with Seán O’Brien and Jack Conan completing the line-up.

Andrew Porter could make his 50th appearance for the province from the bench. There was no room for James Lowe among the replacements for tomorrow’s game.

You can find Ulster’s line-up here.

Leinster (v Ulster):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Dan Leavy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Noel Reid

23. Rob Kearney

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: