Furlong and Ross Byrne in for Leinster's Champions Cup meeting with Saints

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his team to face Northampton Saints in the European Champions Cup tomorrow (5.15pm).
Last year’s beaten finalists, who sit top of Pool 1, are in action at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.
With Johnny Sexton sidelined through a knee injury, Scott Fardy captains the side and there are five changes to the XV that defeated the Premiership side 43-16 last weekend.
Ross Byrne replaces Sexton, while Luke McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Fardy all come in.
Ciaran Frawley is named on the bench and could potentially make his European debut for the province.
Leinster
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy (c)
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flyier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Rob Kearney
