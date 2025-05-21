Advertisement
Leo Cullen (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Freelooking ahead

Leinster to begin their campaign in South Africa as 2025-26 URC fixture list released

Leo Cullen’s side will play the Stormers on 26 September.
11.01pm, 21 May 2025
LEINSTER WILL begin their 2025/26 URC campaign in Cape Town as the fixture list for the competition was released today.

Leo Cullen’s side will play the Stormers on 26 September before staying in South Africa and facing the Bulls in Pretoria the following week.

They will then meet another South African side, the Sharks, in Dublin on 11 October.

Munster open their campaign away against Scarlets on 27 September and will then host Cardiff on 4 October.

Connacht begin at home as they will face Benetton at the Dexcom Stadium, as do Ulster, who start with a clash against the Dragons. 

The full list of fixtures is available here.

