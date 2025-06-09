Advertisement
More Stories
Croke Park in Dublin. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeDecider

Ticket sales heading towards 30,000 for URC final in Croker

The decider in Dublin went on pre-sale yesterday and general sale today.
3.59pm, 9 Jun 2025
9

TICKET SALES ARE heading towards the 30,000 mark for Saturday’s URC final between Leinster and the Bulls at Croke Park.

The first batch of tickets went on pre-sale to Leinster season ticket holders and registered URC fans yesterday morning and it’s understood that 18,000 were snapped up quickly.

The URC final then went on general sale this morning and the uptake has continued.

As things stand, tickets for the top tier of the 82,300-capacity Croke Park are not available and that will only change if overall sales surge towards and beyond the 40,000 mark.

Saturday’s final will be broadcast by TG4 and Premier Sports, with kick-off at 5pm.

While the Bulls have suffered a big blow with number eight Cameron Hanekom ruled out of this weekend’s clash, Leinster are hoping to have at least a couple of players back from injury.

Garry Ringrose [calf] and Josh van der Flier [hamstring] may return, although Hugo Keenan [calf] and Tadhg Furlong [calf] are deemed less likely to return at this stage. 

Leinster said they will make a final decision on that quartet’s fitness later this week, but Caelan Doris, Robbie Henshaw, Will Connors, and Brian Deeny will definitely miss out.

Author
View 9 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
9 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie