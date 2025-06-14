'To lift a trophy in the Hogan Stand with all your mates, it’s incredibly special'

LEINSTER DID THEIR trophy lift, enjoyed their lap of honour, and then they went up into the Hogan Stand for another trophy lift. Croke Park traditions and all.

The first moment Jack Conan got his hands on the URC trophy down on the pitch was as delightful as he had imagined. In keeping with another tradition, he shared the lift with injured captain Caelan Doris and the retiring Cian Healy.

Others like Ross Byrne, Liam Turner, and Rob Russell are leaving Leinster too, but it was only right that Healy got his moment in the limelight, even if he fought against it.

“I would have loved to have Ross and Liamo and Robbo up there, but three people lifting a trophy is enough,” said Conan.

“Caelan is a fantastic captain and I’m only here today because he unfortunately has been injured. He has led the team unbelievably well. We compete for a position but get on so well. He has been brilliant.

“Then for Cian, who is probably Leinster’s greatest ever servant, for all he has done. He would hate that. I said it to him that I knew he would say no, but to please come up and lift the trophy because it’s only fitting that someone like that who has given their all and done incredibly well over the years gets their final moment with the trophy. I’m glad he said yes because I thought he was going to fight me. It’s the least he deserved.”

As for the second trophy lift in the Hogan Stand, Conan was just going with the flow.

He couldn’t shed light on whose idea it was.

“I have absolutely no idea,” said Conan. “Marcus O’Buachalla [Leinster's head of communications], he needs a shout out at least once a week!

“I was conscious of the lads trying to lift up my shirt and making an absolute mug of me so I was tucking that in.

“Look, to be in the Hogan Stand to lift a trophy with all your mates, family, loved ones, it’s incredibly special and something that will live long in the memory.

“I had a few words as Gaeilge but I was told my pronunciation was all over the place, so they told me not to do it! I don’t think they wanted me to do a speech, I was told less is more!”

Leinster's first trophy lift. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Conan was beaming with pride after Leinster’s 32-7 win over the Bulls.

He was clearly eager to get back into the celebrations but he took the time to underline his pride at their performance on the big occasion

“I’m just delighted for the lads they performed. That’s what we spoke about during the week. We didn’t want to be outcome-focused, we wanted to be performance-focused. And it think we did that in spades today.

“For 80-odd minutes, I think the lads showed up really well, were incredibly physical and that’s what we asked of each other.”

Leinster’s brilliant start was crucial as they raced into a 19-0 lead, but there was as much satisfaction in shutting the Bulls out with two massive defensive stands just before half time.

“It boils down to man on man and wanting to put your head where you wouldn’t put a shovel,” said Conan.

“Getting off the line and trying to whack people. You can lose focus a little bit and think about all the different parts of rugby but ultimately it’s a physical game and what we teed ourselves up for all week was the physicality of it and winning a battle and I think we did that throughout.

“Everyone spoke about the threat of their scrum and I thought the lads were great. A few decisions didn’t go our way but you look at the lads who came on in the second half were incredible – and the lads who started as well were brilliant

“So unbelievably proud of everyone’s effort, not just the lads who played today but everyone who contributed throughout the season.”