LIONS DUO JOSH van der Flier and Garry Ringrose have returned from injury and land straight back into Leinster’s starting XV to face the Bulls in Saturday’s URC final at Croke Park (5pm, RTÉ).
The inclusions of Van der Flier at openside and Ringrose at outside centre are the only two changes to Leo Cullen’s starting side who demolished Glasgow in last week’s semi-final, with Jamie Osborne moved to the bench and Scott Penny not in the matchday 23.
The versatile Osborne’s inclusion on the bench means there is no room for Ciarán Frawley, with out-half Ross Byrne set to make his final appearance for the province as a replacement.
Jimmy O’Brien continues at fullback in the absence of Hugo Keenan.
Van der Flier and Ringrose return for Leinster's URC final against the Bulls
Jake White’s Bulls have made just one enforced change to their starting side which overcame the Sharks in their semi-final at Loftus Versfeld.
Marco van Staden replaces the injured Cameron Hanekom, with Nizaam Carr coming onto the Pretorians’ bench.
White, like Cullen, has opted for a 5-3 bench split, with quarter-final standout Keagan Johannes among the replacements.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jordie Barrett
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jamie Osborne
Bulls
15. Willie le Roux
14. Canan Moodie
13. David Kriel
12. Harold Vorster
11. Sebastian de Klerk
10. Johan Goosen
9. Embrose Papier
1. Jan-hendrik Wessels
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Wilco Louw
4. Cobus Wiese
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marco van Staden
7. Ruan Nortje (Captain)
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Alulutho Tshakweni
18. Mornay Smith
19. Jannes Kirsten
20. Nizaam Carr
21. Zak Burger
22. Keagan Johannes
23. Devon Williams
Referee: Andrea Piardi (ITA)
