Van der Flier and Ringrose return for Leinster's URC final against the Bulls

LIONS DUO JOSH van der Flier and Garry Ringrose have returned from injury and land straight back into Leinster’s starting XV to face the Bulls in Saturday’s URC final at Croke Park (5pm, RTÉ).

The inclusions of Van der Flier at openside and Ringrose at outside centre are the only two changes to Leo Cullen’s starting side who demolished Glasgow in last week’s semi-final, with Jamie Osborne moved to the bench and Scott Penny not in the matchday 23.

The versatile Osborne’s inclusion on the bench means there is no room for Ciarán Frawley, with out-half Ross Byrne set to make his final appearance for the province as a replacement.

Jimmy O’Brien continues at fullback in the absence of Hugo Keenan.

Jake White’s Bulls have made just one enforced change to their starting side which overcame the Sharks in their semi-final at Loftus Versfeld.

Marco van Staden replaces the injured Cameron Hanekom, with Nizaam Carr coming onto the Pretorians’ bench.

White, like Cullen, has opted for a 5-3 bench split, with quarter-final standout Keagan Johannes among the replacements.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jordie Barrett

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jamie Osborne

Bulls

15. Willie le Roux

14. Canan Moodie

13. David Kriel

12. Harold Vorster

11. Sebastian de Klerk

10. Johan Goosen

9. Embrose Papier

1. Jan-hendrik Wessels

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Wilco Louw

4. Cobus Wiese

5. JF van Heerden

6. Marco van Staden

7. Ruan Nortje (Captain)

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Alulutho Tshakweni

18. Mornay Smith

19. Jannes Kirsten

20. Nizaam Carr

21. Zak Burger

22. Keagan Johannes

23. Devon Williams

Referee: Andrea Piardi (ITA)