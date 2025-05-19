Les Kiss to coach Australia-New Zealand combined XV against Lions

INCOMING WALLABIES COACH Les Kiss was named Monday to lead a combined Australia-New Zealand XV against the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide on 12 July.

Former Ireland assistant coach Kiss, who will succeed Joe Schmidt at the Wallabies next year, will have former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster as an assistant for the clash which takes place a week before Australia’s first Test against the Lions in Brisbane.

Kiss said it would be an honour to be in charge when Australia and New Zealand field a combined side for the first time since 1989.

Advertisement

“It’s a privilege to be able to lead the coaching group for the combined AUNZ Invitational XV. The British and Irish Lions are one of world sport’s most renowned teams,” said Kiss, the current Queensland Reds coach.

“I’m looking forward to working with a coach like Ian.”

Wallabies great and former Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu will take charge of a First Nations and Pasifika XV against the Lions in Melbourne on 22 July, it was also announced Monday.

“I feel honoured,” said Kefu, who is currently coaching in Japan and spent seven years previously working with Tonga.

“I’m looking forward to getting together as a group in July and representing our people with a strong performance.”

The British and Irish Lions begin their nine-match Australia tour against Western Force in Perth on 28 June.

They will play three Tests against Australia in Brisbane on 19 July, at the MCG in Melbourne on 26 July and in Sydney on 3 August.