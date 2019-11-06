Limerick finish bottom of First Division after 26-point deduction for entering examinership

LIMERICK FC HAVE retrospectively finished bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table after they were deducted 26 points following the appointment of an Examiner to the club in September.

They had originally finished sixth in the table following their relegation from the Premier Division last year, but entered examinership less than two months ago and today were sanctioned by the Independent Club Licensing Committee who imposed the massive points hit.

A statement from the SSE Airtricity League confirmed that “the First Division table will be adjusted to reflect the Club Licensing Committee decision on Limerick FC”, before adding:

“Following the appointment of an Examiner by the High Court in September 2019, Limerick FC has been sanctioned by the independent Club Licensing Committee and deducted 26 points.

“The club will be deemed to have finished 10th in the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division table.”

Limerick’s deduction sees them finish the season on 10 points, one behind Wexford who had finished the season bottom.

The Munster outfit have been plagued by off-field problems in 2019, referring in their submission to the High Court in September to allegations of match-fixing, the threat of a players’ strike in May, issues regarding their League of Ireland licence, the club’s tenancy of the Markets Field Stadium, and declining attendances.