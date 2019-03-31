19 mins ago

League final Sunday with silverware up for grabs, a novel pairing and the potential for a cracker in Croke Park — what’s not to love?

Welcome along to our live coverage of the 2018 Allianz Hurling League final, as Limerick and Waterford go head-to-head in Croke Park. Throw-in is at 2pm and we’ll be keeping a close eye on all the action here, but you can also watch it live on TG4.

They’re no strangers in Munster but it’s a first-ever league final meeting for the Treaty and the Déise. 2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick appear in their first final since 2006 — but they haven’t lifted the Dr Croke Cup since 1997.

Waterford, meanwhile, took the crown in 2015 and lost out to Clare after a replay the following year. A second outing won’t be the case this time around however, with a penalty shootout on the cards if it ends level after extra-time.

This has the makings of a good one, that’s for sure.