All eyes on the Munster sides in Croke Park.
Will there be similar scenes at HQ today?
All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon returns to the Limerick team as their only personnel change.
For Waterford, Brick Walsh starts at centre forward in this, his 17th season of inter-county action, while Peter Hogan’s inclusion is the other switch from their last outing.
Before all else, some team news… we’ll update you on any late changes but this is how John Kiely and Páraic Fanning’s sides are named to start.
Limerick
1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).
Waterford
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
4. Noel Connors (Passage) (captain)
5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
10. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
11. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart).
League final Sunday with silverware up for grabs, a novel pairing and the potential for a cracker in Croke Park — what’s not to love?
Welcome along to our live coverage of the 2018 Allianz Hurling League final, as Limerick and Waterford go head-to-head in Croke Park. Throw-in is at 2pm and we’ll be keeping a close eye on all the action here, but you can also watch it live on TG4.
They’re no strangers in Munster but it’s a first-ever league final meeting for the Treaty and the Déise. 2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick appear in their first final since 2006 — but they haven’t lifted the Dr Croke Cup since 1997.
Waterford, meanwhile, took the crown in 2015 and lost out to Clare after a replay the following year. A second outing won’t be the case this time around however, with a penalty shootout on the cards if it ends level after extra-time.
This has the makings of a good one, that’s for sure.
