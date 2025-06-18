Akipulotu pairing catches the eye in English-influenced Lions side

BUNDEE AKI AND Sione Tuipulotu in the same midfield is a seriously spicy prospect. It’s the kind of fun combination that the Lions specialise in.

Where Scotland have the Huwipulotu pairing, the Lions now have Akipulotu.

This pair may end up vying for the number 12 shirt when the Tests roll around, with Garry Ringrose and Huw Jones having designs on the outside centre berth.

Or maybe Aki and Tuipulotu will strike up a beautiful understanding that rolls all the way into those clashes with the Wallabies.

They’re both extremely powerful ball-carriers, they both deliver aggression in defence, they both have subtle handling skills, they both know how to pick a smart line, and neither of them backs down from a challenge. Argentina’s midfield Justo Piccardo and Lucio Cinti should have their hands full.

The Lions centres are part of a powerful backline. Right wing Tommy Freeman is 6ft 3ins and left wing Duhan van der Merwe is 6ft 4ins. Freeman has the power and guile to play in midfield. Van der Merwe has the power and speed to run over or past pretty much anyone.

Andy Farrell himself seems to be uncertain about how this is all going to pan out over the next four weeks. He has always embraced the twists and turns that rugby throws up, even the ones that cause others to panic.

Aglow with a tan from last week’s camp in Portugal and this week’s camp in Dublin, Farrell seemed genuinely excited at his press conference in the Aviva Stadium. He has named his first matchday 23 and even with 15 members of his wider Lions squad unavailable, it’s a selection packed with quality. Those who are in the stands on Friday night won’t be comfortable if this opening side starts strongly.

Following the Lions will always involve a parochial perspective and there were six points of interest for Irish fans in that regard, even with 11 of Leinster’s 12-man contingent missing out on Friday night’s opening game against Argentina.

Tadhg Furlong makes his return from injury. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Perhaps the biggest news was official confirmation that Tadhg Furlong is back from the calf injury that has kept him sidelined since 17 May. Making this Lions tour was obviously always a huge priority for the Wexford man as he struggled with his calf and hamstring during the November Tests, Six Nations, and more recently.

The experienced tighthead prop wasn’t involved in Leinster’s URC final win over the Bulls last weekend, but it seems that he could have featured at a push. Instead, Leinster continued with Thomas Clarkson and Rabah Slimani, leaving Furlong to ready himself for Lions duty.

Mack Hansen is the other Irish player making his return from injury on the Lions bench on Friday, having recovered from the ankle injury that ended his Connacht season back in April.

Hansen has ground to make up, all the more so if starting right wing and Test favourite Tommy Freeman has a big game on Friday night.

Rónan Kelleher is the only Leinster player who will feature after being involved in the URC final, albeit he only played 25 minutes off the bench. They were 25 high-quality minutes and Kelleher will be glad for a chance to get his Lions involvement up and running. He is vying with Luke Cowan-Dickie for a place in the Test squad along with frontrunner Dan Sheehan.

Joining Aki in the starting team are Tadhg Beirne, who looks set to be a key figure for this Lions team, and Finlay Bealham, a late injury call-up who could end up playing a big part for the tourists.

They are part of a side that has a heavy English slant, especially given that Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith will drive the team from the halfback slots as Marcus Smith provides his playmaking influence from fullback. In all, there are 11 English players in this 23, six Irish, four Scots, and two Welsh.

Mitchell and Smith have an excellent understanding, given that they also play together in Northampton, and this is a prime chance to make another big impression on Farrell with the first shot at the nine and 10 shirts.

Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell. Juan Gasparini / INPHO Juan Gasparini / INPHO / INPHO

The Lions boss already knows what they can do but if the Saints duo can calmly and intelligently direct a good performance so soon after this Lions group have come together, they’ll get an extra green tick. Farrell expects Jamison Gibson-Park back from his glute injury in about a week, but Mitchell will sense opportunity.

As Finn Russell recuperates from the Premiership final last weekend, Fin Smith’s chance seems immense. The 23-year-old doesn’t tend to overplay his hand, influencing games in a composed manner, which is what Farrell will look for again.

Deploying Marcus Smith as the starting 15, as he promised to do, while also asking him to cover out-half may be a hint at Farrell’s thinking for further down the line.

The second row pairing of captain Maro Itoje and Tadhg Beirne will be fascinating to watch. Because Beirne was used at blindside flanker on the 2021 tour, they haven’t locked down alongside each other in the same starting pack. Both are lineout-calling forwards and they should combine well in that set-piece.

The first back row selection always promised to be punchy and so it has proven with Jac Morgan, Tom Curry, and Ben Earl combining. There’s no frontline lineout operator among them, but there is a serious amount of breakdown threat, dynamism, and all-round contact skill.

That 20-year-old Henry Pollock is ready to be sprung from the bench only adds to the intrigue.