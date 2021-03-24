27 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog on a big night for Irish football.

With Portugal widely expected to top the group, second place — which would keep World Cup qualification hopes alive — is likely to be between Serbia and Ireland.

Consequently, it is a vital game for Stephen Kenny’s side. A loss would already leave qualification looking somewhat unlikely, while a win would be a significant boost for the Boys in Green.

A draw, however, would surely be considered an acceptable result, given the number of players currently missing from Ireland’s squad through injury.

It won’t be easy, though, against a Serbia side who most people would agree have the superior players to choose from on paper.