Ireland face Serbia as they aim to end an eight-game winless run under Stephen Kenny.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
TEAM NEWS | Serbia v Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 24, 2021
▪️ Seamus Coleman & Matt Doherty start
▪️ Aaron Connolly & Callum Robinson start up front
▪️ Cullen, Molumby & Browne start in midfield
A new look Ireland for a new campaign 🙌
COME ON BOYS! 🇮🇪#WEAREONE | #COYBIG | #SRBIRL pic.twitter.com/csTxkpEMuY
Serbia XI vs Ireland.— Serbian Football (@SerbianFooty) March 24, 2021
Plenty of surprises. pic.twitter.com/H5nd0ObNMZ
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog on a big night for Irish football.
With Portugal widely expected to top the group, second place — which would keep World Cup qualification hopes alive — is likely to be between Serbia and Ireland.
Consequently, it is a vital game for Stephen Kenny’s side. A loss would already leave qualification looking somewhat unlikely, while a win would be a significant boost for the Boys in Green.
A draw, however, would surely be considered an acceptable result, given the number of players currently missing from Ireland’s squad through injury.
It won’t be easy, though, against a Serbia side who most people would agree have the superior players to choose from on paper.
