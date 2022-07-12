Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool release new away kit 'inspired by the city's vibrant music scene'

The Premier League club call it a ‘dizzying design’. They’re not wrong.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 2:52 PM
LIVERPOOL HAVE released their new away strip for the 2022/23 season. 

The Premier League club are calling the white jersey with multi-coloured marbled pattern “a dizzying new design inspired by the city’s vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the ’90s dance music scene”. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently wearing the kit for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok.

Firmino Liverpool kit Roberto Firmino in the new jersey. Source: LFC

The promotional video for their latest offering features Reds fan and Liverpool-based DJ/producer Yousef as well as Ireland international Leanne Kiernan and a number of other men’s and women’s players. 

What do you make of it? 

Source: Liverpool FC/YouTube

