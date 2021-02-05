BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Budapest lined up to host Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie with RB Leipzig

The Premier League champions have been told they cannot travel to Germany for the fixture, which is scheduled for 16 February.

By AFP Friday 5 Feb 2021, 2:53 PM
33 minutes ago 399 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5346611
Jurgen Klopp and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.
Image: PA
Jurgen Klopp and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.
Jurgen Klopp and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.
Image: PA

TALKS ARE REPORTEDLY underway to hold Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 first leg tie at RB Leipzig in Budapest, although the German club said no decision had yet been made.

The English club have been barred from entering Germany for the fixture on 16 February because of entry rules imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa’s regulations say the home side must find a way of hosting the match or risk forfeiting it as a 3-0 defeat.

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp said he believed an exemption should have been made for his side to travel.

All Premier League sides are being tested at least twice a week with Uefa also undertaking a testing programme for teams in the Champions and Europa League.

“It’s not our decision, nobody from Germany called me and asked me how is the situation in England,” Klopp said at a press conference on Friday.

“With all the stuff we are doing here, the record we have with cases, the discipline we show with all the stuff we do, I think it would be absolutely reasonable to make an exception.”

British media report that Leipzig are in discussions to host the game at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, among other options.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A spokesperson from the Hungarian Football Federation told AFP it would accept a request if one was made.

“Everything is still possible but no decision has yet been made. We have to verify certain points,” a Leipzig official told AFP on Friday.

Later, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said he remained confident the encounter would go ahead.

“I go on the principle that the match won’t be cancelled. In any case, we’ll prepare as well as possible to try and play well against Liverpool,” he said.

The decision from the German authorities also places a question mark over another Champions League last-16 match, as Borussia Moenchengladbach host Manchester City on 24 February.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie