Saturday afternoon fixtures confirmed for last day of LOI Premier Division season
THE LEAGUE OF Ireland have confirmed that the final round of fixtures in the Premier Division will take place on Saturday 1 November, with 4.30pm kick-off times announced to facilitate broadcasting.
Two upcoming live games on Virgin Media TV have also been announced.
Fifth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic will take on eight-placed Galway United in Richmond Park on Friday 19 September at 7.45pm.
Then the current top two, league leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed Bohemians, will face off at Tallaght Stadium on Friday 26 September at 7.45pm.
LOI Premier Division – last round
Saturday 1 November – 4.30pm
