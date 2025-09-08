Advertisement
St Pat's play Shelbourne on the last day of the season. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Saturday afternoon fixtures confirmed for last day of LOI Premier Division season

Two live games announced for September on Virgin Media as well.
2.20pm, 8 Sep 2025

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland have confirmed that the final round of fixtures in the Premier Division will take place on Saturday 1 November, with 4.30pm kick-off times announced to facilitate broadcasting.

Two upcoming live games on Virgin Media TV have also been announced.

Fifth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic will take on eight-placed Galway United in Richmond Park on Friday 19 September at 7.45pm.

Then the current top two, league leaders Shamrock Rovers and second-placed Bohemians, will face off at Tallaght Stadium on Friday 26 September at 7.45pm.

LOI Premier Division – last round

Saturday 1 November – 4.30pm

  • Cork City v Derry City, Turner’s Cross.
  • Drogheda United v Bohemians, Sullivan & Lambe Park.
  • Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium.
  • Shelbourne v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Tolka Park.
  • Waterford v Galway United, The RSC.

