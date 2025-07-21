Hansen 'on track' for second Test as Lions wait on McCarthy

MACK HANSEN DIDN’T train with the Lions today in Melbourne, but the Irish wing is “on track” to be available for selection in the second Test against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Ireland wing Hansen missed the first Test due to a foot injury and wasn’t named in the matchday 23 for tomorrow’s final midweek game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

However, Connacht man Hansen could still come into contention for a place in the Lions’ matchday 23 for the second Test against the Wallabies on Saturday at the MCG.

“Mack, it’s just probably just a bit too soon in terms of playing tomorrow, but he’s in good shape,” said Lions assistant coach Simon Easterby today after their training session in Xavier College.

“He’s certainly on track [for the second Test]. It’s probably one of those where we just have to get through the next 24 to 48 hours and then make a decision based on how he’s recovering based on the stuff he’s been doing over the last few days.

“Mack wasn’t involved today. He’s definitely on the right road to recovery, but tomorrow’s game was probably slightly too soon for him.”

Second row Joe McCarthy also sat out today’s training session due to the foot injury that saw him replaced early in the second half of last weekend’s win over the Wallabies.

He remains a doubt for the second Test.

“Joe is just recovering from that foot issue he had on the weekend, and that’s just a wait-and-see type of injury,” said Easterby.

“He’s been pretty good, and he knew what it was initially. He tried to play through it and it’s one of those where it was better off that he came off.

Joe McCarthy was injured in the first Test. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“If he’s felt something like that before, he might have realised what it was, and then it becomes something that he can probably manage. He knew that he wasn’t fully functional, even if he wasn’t too bad.

“He didn’t train today, but there’s no reason why later in the week… like anything, with those types of injuries, there’s a little bit of grey around how long they take, and it’s really the individual recovery that will allow us to decide whether it’s right to pick him or not.”

Easterby said the Lions coaches will wait until after tomorrow’s clash with the First Nations & Pasifika XV to finalise their selection for the second Wallabies Test.

Head coach Andy Farrell named a completely changed starting XV for tomorrow’s game, with many players eager to impress and force their way into the second Test plans.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn returns from a knee injury in the number 15 shirt, while Garry Rigrose is back from a head injury on the Lions bench.

“It is great to have those two back,” said Easterby. “Both were unfortunate with their injuries, both on good form coming into the tour, and both probably feel like they want to lay down a bit of a marker for the second and third Test.”

Owen Farrell captains tomorrow’s team from inside centre, experienced hooker Jamie George starts, while the back row of Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier, and Henry Pollock will also be hoping to make statements.

“There’s an opportunity for guys to play in a Lions jersey tomorrow, and opportunities for those performances to get a return on being involved next Saturday and the week after,” said Easterby.

“There’s still so much to play for, for us as a team, but for guys individually as well.”

Thomas Clarkson will make his Lions debut tomorrow. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Easterby also confirmed that hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is progressing through his return-to-play protocols after head injury and is on track to be back in the selection mix ahead of the second Test.

Among tomorrow night’s Lions debutants are Irish outside centre Jamie Osborne and replacement tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson, who were both late call-ups to the Lions squad in Australia.

Easterby works with both men in Ireland and is pleased for them.

“It goes without saying, the quality of those two individuals,” said Easterby. “Tom’s fought through a pretty tough position at Leinster, never mind in the Irish squad, and he’s put in some brilliant performances.

“He really has stood up and brought that on the Emerging Ireland tour. He was certainly someone that we felt could step up over the next couple of years, but he’s been excellent.

“He’s fought for everything and in a pretty tough position where being a tighthead probably takes a good few years to learn your trade, he’s certainly in a really good place.

“Jamie has had a brilliant couple of years. The performance he had in South Africa last summer, his performance for Leinster playing 12, 13, wing, 15, it was pretty impressive, the positions he can cover and the quality that he brings to the group as well.

“I’m really pleased with the two of them. They fully deserve being here and no doubt they’ll perform really well tomorrow.”