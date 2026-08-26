Man City splash €100m on breakout World Cup star Bouaddi, Chelsea linked with Villa keeper

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE completed a big-money signing with the €100m acquisition of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old Morocco international has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after the clubs agreed a fee over the weekend.

The future doesn't wait its turn. pic.twitter.com/Xw7XHp6Hze — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2026

It’s understood the deal is worth an initial €95m with the rest of the fee made up in potential add-ons.

Bouaddi’s arrival increases manager Enzo Maresca’s midfield options after Rodri and Reijnders’ exits, with Nico Gonzalez also poised to leave.

He is City’s second major summer signing after the £116m (€135.5m) capture of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. The fee makes him the most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

Bouaddi, who impressed during Morocco’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals, has made 96 appearances for Lille since breaking into their first team at the age of 16.

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That made him the youngest player in the club’s history and, after helping Lille to third in Ligue 1 last season, he now sees City as the ideal place to continue his development.

“Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world,” he told the club’s media channels.

“It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football and they have shown they are winners – this club feels like it’s built to win. The squad is world class and Enzo (Maresca) is a top manager.

“I have plenty of improving to do, I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that.

“This club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title.”

City have been monitoring Bouaddi for some time.

Director of football Hugo Viana said: “We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City.”

His signing, which is subject to international clearance, is expected to be followed by that of Palemiras winger Allan after City had a £34.2m (€40m) bid accepted. City have also been linked with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Emiliano Martinez has lost his place as Aston Villa's number one goalkeeper. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Finally, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez by his representatives.

Villa are looking to offload the World Cup winner following the acquisition of Japan international Zion Suzuki, who they consider to be their long-term number one.

A deal to sell Martinez to Juventus fell through earlier in August, and he was not in the squad for the 4-0 defeat to Brighton on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation has been under renewed scrutiny following Robert Sanchez’s poor performance in Monday’s 3-2 win against Fulham when he was badly at fault in allowing a tame shot from Josh King to squeeze through him.

The club are understood to be considering whether to act to replace Sanchez with Martinez before the transfer window closes.

It had been hoped that 21-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, who spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and could make his first-team debut against Luton in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, would eventually prove able to step up and challenge Sanchez for the number one shirt.

However, the possibility of signing an established Premier League keeper and an experienced international presents obvious advantages for a club looking to challenge for the title this season.

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