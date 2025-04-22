FAI announce exit of chief football officer Marc Canham

FAI CHIEF FOOTBALL OFFICER Marc Canham is leaving the Association, it has been announced.
In a bombshell announcement, the FAI have announced their head of football is stepping away. He will remain in his position to facilitate a handover to his successor, and a recruitment process for a replacement begins immediately.
The FAI say they will announce an interim plan in the “coming weeks” to cover the period between Canham’s departure and the appointment of a permanent successor.
Canham is understood to have cited personal reasons in explaining his departure to colleagues.
“After much consideration, I have made the decision to leave the Association and relocate back to England. This decision has not been an easy one to come to, but I believe that the time is right to explore new personal and professional opportunities for me and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time living in Ireland and working in Irish football and I am proud of the work that we have put in place to support its long-term development,” said Canham.
“I would like to thank the FAI Board, all of my colleagues at the FAI, and everyone involved in Irish football for their support during my time with the Association. I wish every person, every organisation and everyone associated with Irish football the very best for the future.”
Canham was appointed to the role, initially titled director of football, in August 2022. His highest-profile task was the appointment of a senior men’s manager to succeed Stephen Kenny, whose contract ended in November 2023. The process publicly dragged out way beyond Canham’s self-imposed deadline of April 2024, with Heimir Hallgrimsson finally appointed in July.
Canham got caught in controversy around other appointments, most infamously the non-renewal of Colin Healy’s contract as assistant manager to Eileen Gleeson with the women’s national team. Healy turned down a managerial offer at Cobh Ramblers, claiming he had been verbally guaranteed a contract extension with the FAI by Canham in advance of the Euro 2025 playoff loss to Wales.
Canham thus courted public criticism from high-profile figures in Irish football, most notably Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.
Canham’s biggest piece of work is the football pathways plan, a new blueprint for the organisation of football at all levels in Ireland. The implementation of a pillar of that pathways plan, a new, summer-centric calendar for the underage and adult amateur sections of the game to align with the League of Ireland season, has been met with heavy resistance from swathes of the grassroots games.
FAI President, Paul Cooke said: “While we are sad to see Marc leave, we fully respect his decision, and I sincerely thank him for his dedication and hard work throughout his time with us. His leadership and hard work in driving forward the Football Pathways Plan has set a strong foundation for the future of Irish football which we all now need to deliver upon. We wish him the very best in his next chapter.”
FAI CEO, David Courell said: “We are very grateful to Marc for his commitment and contribution to Irish football, and we wish him every success for the future. Marc and his team have shaped a clear vision for the game through the development of the Football Pathways Plan. This is the first time we have had a clear whole game approach which the Association is committed to delivering on and which we firmly believe will set Irish football up for future success.”
Chair of the FAI Board, Tony Keohane said: “On behalf of the FAI Board and everyone at the Association, I want to extend our gratitude to Marc for his dedication to Irish football during his time with us. The delivery of football from the Association is in a stronger place as a result of his time with us, and he also leaves the legacy of a strong football leadership team to follow through on the plans that have been put in place. We wish him well in the next stage of his career.”
