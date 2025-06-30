Advertisement
Vercoe will succeed Niall O'Donovan, pictured, as Munster's new logistics man on the touchline. James Crombie/INPHO
Munster appoint Kiwi Martyn Vercoe as new team manager

The former Chiefs head of teams will replace Niall O’Donovan, who recently ended his longtime association with the province.
10.58am, 30 Jun 2025

MUNSTER HAVE APPOINTED experienced Kiwi Martyn Vercoe as the province’s new team manager, subject to a work permit.

Vercoe, who most recently worked alongside Munster’s new head coach, Clayton McMillan, at the Chiefs, will replace Niall O’Donovan who recently brought to an end his longtime association with the southern province.

Vercoe was also team manager for McMillan’s All Blacks XV outfit that visited Munster last November.

He previously acted in the same role for the New Zealand U20s between 2016 to 2022 and the Tasman Makos between 2013 to 2020.

Before moving into sports management, Vercoe was a personal development manager and commercial manager at Tasman Rugby, and was also the head of faculty at Marlborough Boys’ College in Blenheim, New Zealand.

Vercoe previously worked with Munster playing duo John Ryan and Alex Nankivell at the Chiefs.

Following an announcement by Munster regarding Vercoe’s appointment this morning, the Chiefs paid tribute to Vercoe on social media, saying, “our team manager Vercs is off to Munster to join head coach Clayton McMillan.

“Thank you for everything you have done, Vercs, you will be missed. Once a Chief, always a Chief.”

Commenting on the Super Rugby side’s Instagram post, All Blacks back row Wallace Sititi, who also worked with Vercoe in Hamilton, described his departing team manager as “one of the greats”.

