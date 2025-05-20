Sherratt returns as Wales interim coach for Japan tour

MATT SHERRATT HAS agreed to return as Wales interim head coach for the tour of Japan in July.

Following his temporary return to the Wales hot-seat, Sherratt’s first job on Tuesday was to name a 33-man squad, featuring six uncapped players, for the two Tests against Japan.

He selected Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake as Wales captain in the absence of Jac Morgan, who is on tour with the British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Cardiff boss Sherratt initially took charge for Wales’ last three Six Nations matches earlier this year after Warren Gatland stepped down following a defeat against Italy.

Wales ended their Six Nations campaign with a record 68-14 home loss to England and have suffered 17 successive Test defeats dating back to 2023.

Sherratt will have a new team of assistant coaches alongside him for the Tests against Japan in Kitakyushu on 5 July and Kobe seven days later.

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson and the Premiership club’s scrum specialist Adam Jones will join Sherratt on the tour, in addition to Gloucester’s TR Thomas and former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: “The impact and positive difference Matt made to the squad in a very short period of time during the Six Nations was welcomed.

“It was a tough campaign, but we know we are in safe hands while we complete the final stages of our recruitment process for a new permanent head coach.”

Sherratt added: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to return and coach Wales again this summer. It is an exciting prospect to go to Japan for two matches in July.

“We are all looking forward to getting into camp and starting preparations for our summer campaign.”

Keelan Giles, Macs Page, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Liam Belcher, Chris Coleman and Garyn Phillips will all be looking to win their first Wales caps on the Japan tour.

Sam Costelow, Archie Griffin and Ben Carter return to the squad after missing the Six Nations through injury.

Dafydd Jenkins and Henry Thomas are sidelined due to injuries, while Adam Beard and Will Rowlands have been rested.

Gareth Anscombe, Max Llewellyn, Nick Tompkins, Ellis Mee and James Botham were among the notable players left out by Sherratt.

