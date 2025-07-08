Mayo GAA apologise to McStay over statement, U20 and minor managers step down

MAYO GAA HAVE apologised for the controversial statement they released last month that announced the departure of senior manager Kevin McStay and his backroom team.

The original statement released on 25 June sparked huge criticism after it was announced that McStay had been ‘relieved of his duties’.

Advertisement

At a county board meeting last night, Mayo GAA chiefs apologised and said the statement was never intended to cause offence.

The Mayo News reported that the county’s vice-chairman Michael Diskin said they ‘express clearly and unreservedly that it was never the intention of the Executive to cause offence’.

“The manner and tone of the original communication didn’t adequately reflect the deep respect and appreciation we hold for Kevin. For this, we offer our heartfelt apologies.”

Diskin also stated that the former inter-county footballer’s commitment to leading his county “has been nothing short of exemplary.”

McStay was praised after his ‘leadership of the Mayo senior team brought pride in the county’ and it was also noted that he led ‘with integrity and commitment at all times,’

The statement concluded by wishing McStay and his management team ‘well and the very best in the future, in health and in every new chapter they pursue.’

Meanwhile, Mayo are also searching for new managers at minor and U20 level.

It was announced last night that U20 boss Peadar Gardiner and his minor counterparts David Heaney and Tom Reilly, would not be seeking a new term.

Related Reads 'There will be a huge appetite to go again' - Galway's recovery from shock All-Ireland exit If Padraic Joyce wants to begin again with Galway, he needs to find a way to begin better No rush in appointing Dessie Farrell's successor, says Dublin GAA chairman

Gardiner had completed his two-year term and won the Connacht final this year, before losing out narrowly to Louth at the All-Ireland semi-final stage. The former Mayo senior footballer had former county players Keith Higgins and Ger Cafferkey as part of his backroom team.

Heaney and Reilly had also been charge for two years, in a joint managerial capacity. Mayo lost to Roscommon this year in the Connacht final before bouncing back to contest the All-Ireland semi-final where they lost to Kerry.