McCarthy and Doyle win bronze at World Championships in Shanghai

FINTAN MCCARTHY AND Philip Doyle have won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai today.

McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) and Doyle (Belfast BC) took third place in the men’s double final.

There was also good news for Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC) as she won her semi-final in the women’s single and qualified for Sunday’s A final.

Earlier, the women’s double team of Mags Cremen (UCC RC) and Zoe Hyde (Tralee RC) won the B final, while the women’s four of Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC), Emma Waters (University of Galway), Aisling Hayes (Skibbereen RC), and Imogen Magner (Lee Valley RC) finished third in the B final.

Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC) finished second in the C final of the men’s single.

