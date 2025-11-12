More Stories
Sarsfields' Jack O'Connor and Ballygunner's Conor Sheahan. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeTune in

Leinster football and Munster hurling games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

Live coverage from Newbridge, Waterford, and Ennis.
6.31am, 12 Nov 2025

A LEINSTER FOOTBALL quarter-final and two Munster hurling semi-finals will be covered live in this weekend’s GAA senior club action.

Kildare’s Athy play Meath’s Summerhill in Saturday’s Leinster tie, which is live on RTÉ 2 at 5.15pm.

On Sunday afternoon, there’s a repeat of the Munster final from last year with title holders Cork’s Sarsfields travelling to face Waterford’s Ballygunner on TG4 at 1.15pm.

The second Munster semi-final, Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, is live on the TG4 app and player, before there is deferred coverage later in the afternoon.

There’s plenty action elsewhere across the four provinces, along with the Leinster senior camogie final and the Ulster senior ladies football final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 15 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate football semi-finals

  • Coolaney Mullinabreena (Sligo) v Kilmeena (Mayo), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.
  • Allen Gaels (Leitrim) v Strokestown (Roscommon), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-finals

  • Ballinasloe (Galway) v Moytura (Mayo), Duggan Park, 1.30pm.
  • Cluainín (Leitrim) v Easkey (Sligo), Heartland Credit Union, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.30pm.

MUNSTER

Senior football quarter-final

  • Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1.15pm

Junior hurling semi-finals

  • Kilrossanty (Waterford) v Cahir (Tipperary), Lemybrien, 1.15pm.
  • Knockaderry (Limerick) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Knockaderry, 1.15pm. 

LEINSTER

Senior football quarter-final

  • Athy (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5.15pm.

Intermediate football quarter-finals

  • Kilbride (Meath) v Sallins (Kildare), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.
  • Clara (Offaly) v Round Towers Lusk (Dublin), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm. 
  • Hunterstown Rovers (Louth) v Park Ratheniska (Laois), Stabannon Parnells, 1.30pm.
  • Tubberclair (Westmeath) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Breedon Kevin Molloy Park, The Downs, 1pm.

Junior football quarter-finals

  • St Brigid’s Killashee (Longford) v Shillelagh/Coolboy (Wicklow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30pm.
  • Fighting Cocks (Carlow) v Clann a Gael (Meath), Netwatch COE, Fenagh, Carlow, 1.30pm.
  • Ballinagor (Westmeath) v Barcelona (Europe winners), Kinnegad, 1.30pm.
  • Grangenolvin (Kildare) v Cloughbawn (Wexford), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.

ULSTER

Senior hurling semi-final

  • Setanta (Donegal) v Naomh Eoin (Antrim), Owenbeg, 6pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-final

  • Éire Óg (Tyrone) v Oisins Glenariffe (Antrim), Owenbeg, 4pm.

Junior hurling final

  • Lavey (Derry) v Burt (Donegal), Celtic Park, Derry, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-final

  • Clogher (Tyrone) v St Patrick’s (Fermanagh), Clones, 1.30pm.

*****

Sunday 16 November

CONNACHT

Senior football semi-finals

  • St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Ballina (Mayo), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.
  • Moycullen (Galway) v Leitrim Gaels (Leitrim), Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-finals

  • Kiltimagh (Mayo) v St Croan’s (Roscommon), Ballyforan, 1.30pm.
  • Aughavas (Leitrim) v Cárna-Caiseal (Galway), Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 1.30pm.

MUNSTER

Senior hurling semi-finals

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Azzuri Walsh Park, 1.15pm.
  • Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.15pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

  • Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary) v Ballinhassig (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.15pm.
  • Tallow (Waterford) v O’Callaghan Mills (Clare), Mallow, 1.15pm.

LEINSTER

Senior football quarter-finals

  • Naomh Mairtín (Louth) v Portarlington (Laois), Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm.
  • The Downs (Westmeath) v Tullamore (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm.
  • Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Senior camogie final

  • Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford), SETU Carlow Campus, 3.30pm.

ULSTER

Senior hurling semi-final

  • Slaughtneil (Derry) v Portaferry (Down), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.30pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-final

  • Castleblayney (Monaghan) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Ballyconnell, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-final

  • Emyvale (Monaghan) v Munterconnaught (Cavan), Roslea, 1.30pm.

Senior ladies football final

  • Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) v Moneyglass (Antrim), Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie