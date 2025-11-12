Leinster football and Munster hurling games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action

A LEINSTER FOOTBALL quarter-final and two Munster hurling semi-finals will be covered live in this weekend’s GAA senior club action.

Kildare’s Athy play Meath’s Summerhill in Saturday’s Leinster tie, which is live on RTÉ 2 at 5.15pm.

On Sunday afternoon, there’s a repeat of the Munster final from last year with title holders Cork’s Sarsfields travelling to face Waterford’s Ballygunner on TG4 at 1.15pm.

The second Munster semi-final, Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, is live on the TG4 app and player, before there is deferred coverage later in the afternoon.

There’s plenty action elsewhere across the four provinces, along with the Leinster senior camogie final and the Ulster senior ladies football final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 15 November

CONNACHT

Intermediate football semi-finals

Coolaney Mullinabreena (Sligo) v Kilmeena (Mayo), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 1.30pm.

Allen Gaels (Leitrim) v Strokestown (Roscommon), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.

Junior hurling semi-finals

Ballinasloe (Galway) v Moytura (Mayo), Duggan Park, 1.30pm.

Cluainín (Leitrim) v Easkey (Sligo), Heartland Credit Union, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.30pm.

MUNSTER

Senior football quarter-final

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Clonmel Sportsfield, 1.15pm

Advertisement

Junior hurling semi-finals

Kilrossanty (Waterford) v Cahir (Tipperary), Lemybrien, 1.15pm.

Knockaderry (Limerick) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Knockaderry, 1.15pm.

LEINSTER

Senior football quarter-final

Athy (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5.15pm.

Intermediate football quarter-finals

Kilbride (Meath) v Sallins (Kildare), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm.

Clara (Offaly) v Round Towers Lusk (Dublin), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Hunterstown Rovers (Louth) v Park Ratheniska (Laois), Stabannon Parnells, 1.30pm.

Tubberclair (Westmeath) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Breedon Kevin Molloy Park, The Downs, 1pm.

Junior football quarter-finals

St Brigid’s Killashee (Longford) v Shillelagh/Coolboy (Wicklow), Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1.30pm.

Fighting Cocks (Carlow) v Clann a Gael (Meath), Netwatch COE, Fenagh, Carlow, 1.30pm.

Ballinagor (Westmeath) v Barcelona (Europe winners), Kinnegad, 1.30pm.

Grangenolvin (Kildare) v Cloughbawn (Wexford), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.30pm.

ULSTER

Senior hurling semi-final

Setanta (Donegal) v Naomh Eoin (Antrim), Owenbeg, 6pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-final

Éire Óg (Tyrone) v Oisins Glenariffe (Antrim), Owenbeg, 4pm.

Junior hurling final

Lavey (Derry) v Burt (Donegal), Celtic Park, Derry, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-final

Clogher (Tyrone) v St Patrick’s (Fermanagh), Clones, 1.30pm.

*****

Sunday 16 November

CONNACHT

Senior football semi-finals

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Ballina (Mayo), King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.30pm.

Moycullen (Galway) v Leitrim Gaels (Leitrim), Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-finals

Kiltimagh (Mayo) v St Croan’s (Roscommon), Ballyforan, 1.30pm.

Aughavas (Leitrim) v Cárna-Caiseal (Galway), Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 1.30pm.

MUNSTER

Senior hurling semi-finals

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Azzuri Walsh Park, 1.15pm.

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.15pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-finals

Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary) v Ballinhassig (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.15pm.

Tallow (Waterford) v O’Callaghan Mills (Clare), Mallow, 1.15pm.

LEINSTER

Senior football quarter-finals

Naomh Mairtín (Louth) v Portarlington (Laois), Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 1.30pm.

The Downs (Westmeath) v Tullamore (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.30pm.

Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30pm.

Senior camogie final

Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford), SETU Carlow Campus, 3.30pm.

ULSTER

Senior hurling semi-final

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Portaferry (Down), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.30pm.

Intermediate hurling semi-final

Castleblayney (Monaghan) v Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Ballyconnell, 1.30pm.

Junior football semi-final

Emyvale (Monaghan) v Munterconnaught (Cavan), Roslea, 1.30pm.

Senior ladies football final