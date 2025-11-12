The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leinster football and Munster hurling games live on TV in this weekend's GAA club action
A LEINSTER FOOTBALL quarter-final and two Munster hurling semi-finals will be covered live in this weekend’s GAA senior club action.
Kildare’s Athy play Meath’s Summerhill in Saturday’s Leinster tie, which is live on RTÉ 2 at 5.15pm.
On Sunday afternoon, there’s a repeat of the Munster final from last year with title holders Cork’s Sarsfields travelling to face Waterford’s Ballygunner on TG4 at 1.15pm.
The second Munster semi-final, Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, is live on the TG4 app and player, before there is deferred coverage later in the afternoon.
There’s plenty action elsewhere across the four provinces, along with the Leinster senior camogie final and the Ulster senior ladies football final.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 15 November
CONNACHT
Intermediate football semi-finals
Junior hurling semi-finals
MUNSTER
Senior football quarter-final
Junior hurling semi-finals
LEINSTER
Senior football quarter-final
Intermediate football quarter-finals
Junior football quarter-finals
ULSTER
Senior hurling semi-final
Intermediate hurling semi-final
Junior hurling final
Junior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 16 November
CONNACHT
Senior football semi-finals
Junior football semi-finals
MUNSTER
Senior hurling semi-finals
Intermediate hurling semi-finals
LEINSTER
Senior football quarter-finals
Senior camogie final
ULSTER
Senior hurling semi-final
Intermediate hurling semi-final
Junior football semi-final
Senior ladies football final
