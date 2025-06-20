Munster appoint Alex Codling as forwards coach ahead of new season

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Alex Codling will become the province’s forwards coach for the 2025/2026 season.

Codling takes up the role after joining Munster as a forwards coach consultant last November. He worked with the province throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 season while also working with Ireland senior women’s squad. Codling will continue to work as a forwards coach with Ireland for the upcoming women’s World Cup.

He will begin his role with Munster on 1 October, with incoming Head Coach Clayton McMillan fulfilling the role of forwards coach during the pre-season period. He will be supported by elite player development officer Tommy O’Donnell.

Codling was previously head coach of Premiership side Newcastle Falcons and also held a coaching role with the senior England men’s team, Harlequins and Oyonnax.

Meanwhile, Brad Mayo has been unveilled as Munster’s new head of athletic performance. Mayo comes into the role this summer having worked with Brumbies, Bay of Plenty, the Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors and most recently was head of athletic performance with New Zealand Super Rugby side, The Hurricanes.

He worked with new Munster boss Clayton McMillan in the role of strength and conditioning coach for the All Blacks XV during their Northern Hemisphere Tour.

“Alex’s impact since he began working with us in November has been excellent and we are delighted that he will be back with us for the 2025/26 season,” said Munster’s General Manager Ian Costello.

“We also look forward to welcoming Brad to Munster this summer. Brad has worked in elite environments all over the world and I’m sure he will be a huge addition to the high-performance team.

“Securing the services of Alex and Brad in conjunction with the arrival of Clayton adds to a top class coaching and performance support team as we look forward to the new season.”