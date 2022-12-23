Munster and Leinster name teams for St Stephen's Day URC derby

MUNSTER AND LEINSTER have both named their teams for next week’s St Stephen’s Day URC interpro derby at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4/URC TV].

Fresh from their Champions Cup win in Northampton last Sunday, Munster boss Graham Rowntree has made two changes to his starting team as Shane Daly and Dave Kilcoyne come into the side, with Jeremy Loughman, Mike Haley and John Hodnett all missing out through injury.

Meanwhile Leinster will hand Jordan Larmour his first start since October in a game that will also see Andrew Porter win his 100th cap for the province.

Daly comes into the Munster team at fullback, with Calvin Nash and Keith Earls continuing on the wings, while Jack Crowley and Antoine Frisch also continue their centre partnership.

In the half-backs, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start together for the second game running.

Kilcoyne comes into the Munster frontrow to make his first start since October, where he is joined by hooker Niall Scannell and John Ryan, with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne named in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the backrow, alongside Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

On the Munster bench, Kiran McDonald could win his URC debut, having featured in the win over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month.

Visitors Leinster have named 10 players who featured in the nine-try win thrashing of Gloucester last Friday.

Larmour joins fellow Ireland internationals Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back three. Garry Ringrose once again captains the side at centre, where he lines up alongside Jamie Osborne.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half, with Nick McCarthy handed a first start of the season at scrum-half – there is no place in the squad for Ireland international half-backs Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Porter wins his 100th cap in the front row, with Dan Sheehan returning at hooker and Cian Healy named at tighthead.

In the second row, Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy start together for the first time.

A new-look back row sees Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan all return.

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Jack Crowley

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Kiran McDonald

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Patrick Campbell

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (captain)

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Cian Healy

4. Ryan Baird

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Liam Turner

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

