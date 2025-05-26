Jack Crowley passed fit for Munster's URC quarter final with the Sharks

JACK CROWLEY HAS been passed fit for Munster’s URC quarter final against the Sharks in Durban this Saturday.

Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell and Jeremy Loughman are also available for selection.

A 32-player squad will travel to South Africa and a matchday 23 will be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Oli Jager (head), Ethan Coughlan (hamstring), Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (hamstring), Roman Salanoa (knee) are continuing their respective recoveries.

Munster squad –

Forwards: Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Lee Barron, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Ronan Foxe, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs: Thaakir Abrahams, Tony Butler, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Tom Farrell, Mike Haley, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Conor Murray, Alex Nankivell, Calvin Nash, Seán O’Brien, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Andrew Smith.