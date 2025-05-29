Niall Annett leaving Bath to take up coaching job with Ulster

NIALL ANNETT IS leaving Bath to take up a coaching role with Ulster, his home province.

The 34-year-old hooker began his career with Ulster in 2011 before moving to Worcester Warriors in 2014.

Annett, a former captain of the Ireland U20 team, joined Bath from Worcester in 2022 and has made 23 appearances this season.

He came off the bench in the final quarter this month when Bath beat Lyon in the Champions Cup final.

Advertisement

Annett, as well as provincial pathway coach Jonathon Graham, have been appointed as Ulster’s new elite player development officers.

Both Annett and Graham will focus on developing forwards, with Annett specialising in set piece work and scrummaging, according to Ulster.

In 2021 Annett completed the England Rugby Advanced Coaching Award, the highest qualification achievable while playing professionally.

Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “I first met Niall on his podcast, and he made an immediate impression on me.

“Niall joined our journey on day one, July 11, 2022, and has made a massive contribution across the last three years on and off the field.

“He is tough to beat, and he will make a fantastic coach. Niall is a family man, and I wish them the very best.”

Annett said: “The Rec will always hold a special place in our hearts. Claire and I came here with a little baby girl, and now we’re leaving with a little woman (with a lovely English accent) and as a family will have memories that will last a lifetime.

“To all the players, staff, and everyone behind the scenes – thanks so much. It’s been a pleasure being part of the club. I’ve loved every minute.

“We as a family are very excited to be coming back home to Belfast and starting a new chapter with Ulster Rugby.

“I’ve had some brilliant playing experiences and been part of some great clubs in my playing career and I’m now eager to apply that knowledge into coaching and challenge myself.

“I’m excited to work alongside all the quality existing coaches and players and help develop talent throughout Ulster Rugby.”