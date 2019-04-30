Leeds' Bamford charged by FA for deception of referee as Villa's El Ghazi has red card rescinded

LEEDS FORWARD PATRICK Bamford faces a two-match ban after being charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following an incident which saw Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi receive a straight red card during Sunday’s hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Bamford has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge but if found guilty will miss Leeds’ next two fixtures, including their play-off semi-final first leg.

El Ghazi’s red card has been rescinded upon appeal, and the Dutch forward is now free to feature for Villa in the play-offs.

.@Patrick_Bamford you don’t deserve to be a footballer behaving like that, disgrace to yourself and club. Should be ashamed #avfc pic.twitter.com/YdCjIZo5tT — thevillazone (@thevillazone) April 28, 2019

Villa’s Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane, who was alleged to have thrown a punch during the mass melée which broke out after Leeds’ controversial opening goal, has also been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Both Leeds and Villa have been charged with failing “to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” and have until 6pm on Friday to respond.

“Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa’s next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission,” read an FA statement. “The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against Leeds United on Sunday [28/04/2019].

Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’. It is alleged the Leeds United player’s behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct. The forward has until 18:00 on Wednesday [01/05/2019] to respond to the charge.

“In addition, Leeds United and Aston Villa have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute of the fixture. Both clubs have until 18:00 on Friday [03/05/2019] to provide a response.”

