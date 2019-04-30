This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds' Bamford charged by FA for deception of referee as Villa's El Ghazi has red card rescinded

Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane has also been cleared of any wrongdoing at Elland Road.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,626 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4613337

LEEDS FORWARD PATRICK Bamford faces a two-match ban after being charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following an incident which saw Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi receive a straight red card during Sunday’s hugely controversial 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Bamford has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond to the charge but if found guilty will miss Leeds’ next two fixtures, including their play-off semi-final first leg.

El Ghazi’s red card has been rescinded upon appeal, and the Dutch forward is now free to feature for Villa in the play-offs.

Villa’s Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane, who was alleged to have thrown a punch during the mass melée which broke out after Leeds’ controversial opening goal, has also been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Both Leeds and Villa have been charged with failing “to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” and have until 6pm on Friday to respond.

“Anwar El Ghazi will be available for Aston Villa’s next three matches after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission,” read an FA statement. “The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against Leeds United on Sunday [28/04/2019].

Patrick Bamford has subsequently been charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’. It is alleged the Leeds United player’s behaviour in the 72nd minute of the fixture, which involved committing a clear act of simulation that led to Anwar El Ghazi being dismissed, amounts to improper conduct. The forward has until 18:00 on Wednesday [01/05/2019] to respond to the charge.

“In addition, Leeds United and Aston Villa have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 72nd minute of the fixture. Both clubs have until 18:00 on Friday [03/05/2019] to provide a response.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie