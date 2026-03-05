Key Czech Republic player emerges as doubt for Ireland clash

CZECH REPUBLIC ATTACKER Patrik Schick has emerged as an injury doubt for their upcoming World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Ireland on 26 March.

The 30-year-old missed Bayer Leverkusen’s match with Hamburg on Wednesday through injury.

Leverkusen said the player was unavailable for the fixture due to “muscular problems”.

Advertisement

“We don’t know yet how he is doing. The next two days will show,” Bayer coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters after the match.

While a timeline on Schick’s return has not been confirmed, the development has created concern that the player may not be 100% for the crucial upcoming playoff and in the worst-case scenario, could miss out entirely.

The striker is widely regarded as a key player for the Czechs, registering 24 goals in 50 international appearances.

Schick is also an important squad member for sixth-placed Leverkusen — he is the Bundesliga side’s top scorer this season, with 13 goals from 35 appearances in all competitions.

The setback has led to fears he could also miss the German side’s Champions League tie with Premier League leaders Arsenal — the first leg of which takes place on 11 March.

Ireland have injury problems of their own ahead of the semi-final, with West Brom’s Mikey Johnston the latest player to be ruled out.

For the Czechs, TSG Hoffenheim forward Adam Hložk is unavailable, while Lyon’s attacking midfielder Pavel Šulc is a doubt.

The winner of the tie will face Denmark or North Macedonia on 31 March for a spot at the World Cup finals this summer.