Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
'It was a true honour to be captain for 4 years' - McShane confirms Reading exit

The Ireland defender’s contract expires in June, and he has been told he can look for a new club.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 8 May 2019, 1:35 PM
37 minutes ago 1,202 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4624538
Paul McShane in action for Reading against Blackburn at the start of the season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Paul McShane in action for Reading against Blackburn at the start of the season.
Paul McShane in action for Reading against Blackburn at the start of the season.
Image: EMPICS Sport

PAUL MCSHANE HAS confirmed his departure from Championship side Reading FC.

The Republic of Ireland international spent four years at the Madejski Stadium but saw game time dwindle over the last two seasons largely due to injury.

McShane’s contract expires next month, and the Reading club captain today confirmed on Instagram that it won’t be extended.

“And that concludes my time with Reading FC,” McShane wrote. “I’d like to thank all the fans for their support over the years. My aim when I came here was to get this club back to the Premier League, and I gave everything to achieve that. We came so close in 16/17 but it wasn’t to be.

It was a true honour to be captain for 4 years and I’ve learned a lot both on and off the pitch. Thank you all for the memories and I wish the club all the success in the future. Much love, Macca.

The 33-year-old Wicklow man was signed by Steve Clarke from Hull City in 2015 and made over 100 appearances for the Royals, scoring four goals.

He lined out on just five occasions this term, however, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in Reading’s 2-1 win over Preston North End in March.

Ireland defender Stevens sees stellar form rewarded with Player of the Month award

