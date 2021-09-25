Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 25 September 2021
Peamount extend lead at the top with comfortable win over Bohs

Karen Duggan scored for the league leaders before leaving the pitch injured.

By Dave Donnelly Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 6:01 PM
Stephanie Roche was on the mark.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Bohemians 0

Peamount United 3

PEAMOUNT MOVED FOUR four points clear at the top of the Women’s National League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bohemians but it came at the expense of an injury to player of the year Karen Duggan.

The former Irish international has been sensational this season since making the move to centre half but she was helped from the field late in the second half after sustaining a nasty-looking wrist injury.

Duggan had found the net moments early to round off a 3-0 win for her side, who took advantage of Shelbourne’s bye week to extend their lead and move closer to a record third title in a row.

Stephanie Roche had given Peas a slender half-time lead at the Oscar Traynor Complex, before Tiegan Ruddy doubled up from the penalty spot midway through the second half.
Bohs have proven a formidable opponent for everybody on home turf this season and came into the game having taken seven points from their last three games.

They set up to contain Peamount and play quickly on the counter, a ploy they used to great effect at Tolka Park when they were denied a point by a goal deep in stoppage time.
It was an error in the Bohs defence that presented Sadbhb Doyle with a chance to open the scoring, however, and her first-time effort clipped the bar on its way over.

They looked to have held onto the break but the champions’ class told on the stroke of half time as Ireland striker Roche found the net with a fine header.

The rangey striker rose brilliantly to meet an Aine O’Gorman header and sent a firm, angled header across goal and beyond the reach of Courtney Maguire.

Bohs’ luck worsened early in the second half as defender Yvonne Hedigan, who had been excellent, was stretchered with what looked a serious knee injury after catching her studs in the turf.

Peamount doubled their lead shortly after play resumed, Ruddy netting from the spot after Hannah Tobin-Jones had scythed down Aine O’Gorman in a desperate attempt to prevent her scoring.

Duggan made it three just past the hour as the second ball from a corner fell to the Kilkenny native, and she lashed home first-time from 12 yards.

Her joy was shortlived, however, as she collided accidentally with Bohs striker Erica Burke and was helped off the pitch with her wrist heavily strapped.

The game petered out from there as the champions cruised to victory, while Wexford have the opportunity to join Shels in second should they see off Athlone Town tonight.

Other results: Cork City 4 DLR Waves 1, Galway WFC 1 Treaty United 0

Bohemians: Courtney McGuire; Annmarie Byrne, Yvonne Hedigan (Katie Lovely 58), Izzy finnegan, Hannah Tobin Jones; Abbie Brophy (Bronagh Kane 87), Lisa Murphy, Chloe Derby (Georgia Monks 87), Niamh Kenna (Ally Cahill 76), Sophie Watters; Erica Burke.

Peamount United: Naoisha McAloon; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Chloe Moloney (Becky Watkins 68), Karen Duggan (Lauren Kelly 79), Dearbhaile Beirne; Dora Gorman, Tiegan Ruddy, Sadhbh Doyle; Aine O’Gorman (Sarah Power 90), Alannah McEvoy (Megan Smyth-Lynch 68), Steph Roche.

