Peter O'Mahony and old foe Sam Cane to team up for Barbarians against South Africa

PETER O’MAHONY and Conor Murray will represent the Barbarians against South Africa next month, alongside former New Zealand captain Sam Cane.

It marks an unlikely union between O’Mahony and Cane, who sparred verbally during Ireland’s Test series win in New Zealand in 2022. O’Mahony allegedly called Cane a “shit Richie McCaw”, which sparked pushing and shoving among the respective teams.

Both will now line up together in a Test match against the Springboks on 28 June. It marks the trio’s first appearance for the Barbarians.

Robbie Deans, the Barbarians head coach, said, “We are in the process of finalising a really exciting squad for the match against the Springboks in Cape Town at the end of June. It will be a blend of high profile global international stars, and other stand out performers from European clubs, Super Rugby and the Japanese league.

“Peter and Conor have been an integral part of the Irish team for nearly 15 years and both have amassed over hundred caps for their country and represented the British & Irish Lions on a number of tours. Sam is also a Test centurion, played in the last three Rugby World Cups and captained the All Blacks from 2020-2023.

“All three players experience and leadership qualities will be invaluable during the week both on and off the field and I am delighted they have agreed to play for the Barbarians in this historic game.”

‘Boks head coach Rassie Erasmus added, “I’ve worked with Peter and Conor before and we know Sam very well – they are world class players and will provide us with a great test at the start of a big season.”

The rest of the Barbarians squad is yet to be announced.