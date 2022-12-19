Fleetwood complete signing of Phoenix Patterson from Waterford

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE confirmed the signing of League of Ireland star Phoenix Patterson from sister club Waterford FC.

The 22-year-old English striker will join the League One club in his homeland for what’s understood to be a six-figure sum.

Last season’s First Division Player of the Year, Patterson scored 28 goals and made 12 assists in 58 games during his 18-month stint at the RSC.

“I would like to thank all the fans,” Patterson said. “From the moment I joined and the one-and-a-half years after that, they were great with me and showed a lot of support for me and the lads on the pitch.

“The fans mean a lot to me; I will always be a Waterford fan and I’ll try and get back over in the summer when we have a break to come and see everyone because the club has been a big part of my career as it helped me become the player I am today –- thank you.”

The former Tottenham youth player will join Fleetwood from 1 January and will be eligible for The Cods’ FA Cup third-round tie with Queens Park Rangers the following week.