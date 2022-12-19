Advertisement
Phoenix Patterson.
# Rise
Fleetwood complete signing of Phoenix Patterson from Waterford
The 22-year-old made 40 goal contributions in his 58 appearances at the RSC.
44 minutes ago

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE confirmed the signing of League of Ireland star Phoenix Patterson from sister club Waterford FC.

The 22-year-old English striker will join the League One club in his homeland for what’s understood to be a six-figure sum.

Last season’s First Division Player of the Year, Patterson scored 28 goals and made 12 assists in 58 games during his 18-month stint at the RSC.

“I would like to thank all the fans,” Patterson said. “From the moment I joined and the one-and-a-half years after that, they were great with me and showed a lot of support for me and the lads on the pitch.

“The fans mean a lot to me; I will always be a Waterford fan and I’ll try and get back over in the summer when we have a break to come and see everyone because the club has been a big part of my career as it helped me become the player I am today –- thank you.”

The former Tottenham youth player will join Fleetwood from 1 January and will be eligible for The Cods’ FA Cup third-round tie with Queens Park Rangers the following week.

