Prendergast and Ioane set to return for Connacht

CIAN PRENDERGAST and Josh Ioane are set to return for Connacht ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The pair had been suffering from hamstring and groin issues, respectively, but the province confirmed that they would be available for selection this weekend.

Meanwhile, Finlay Bealham (head) remains a doubt for the game, with his availability as yet unconfirmed.

Jack Aungier (elbow), Sean Naughton (ankle), Shane Jennings (quad) and Oisin McCormack (hamstring) have been ruled out until mid to late January, while Peter Dooley (hamstring) and Colm Reilly (hamstring) also won’t feature this weekend.

Sean Jansen (illness) could potentially play, however, after he was withdrawn ahead of the Black Lion game.

There are no new updates on Mack Hansen (foot), Oisin Dowling (knee), Byron Ralston (knee) and Temi Lasisi (knee), who are all out for the time being.